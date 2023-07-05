Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect collided with the victims’ vehicle. When the victim tried to stop the suspect, the suspect brandished a handgun towards the victim and fled the scene. The victim did not report any injuries.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 30-year-old Jagteshwer Singh, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Leaving After Colliding.

