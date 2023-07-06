Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Xponential, Franchise Group, Zai Lab, and Alvotech and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZLAB), Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), and Alvotech SA (NASDAQ: ALVO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)

Xponential purports to be the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands and went public on July 21, 2021 at $12.00 per share. On April 6, 2022, an entity affiliated with Xponential's Chairman of the Board sold 5.175M shares at $20.00 per share in a secondary offering. On February 8, 2023, Xponential's founder and CEO, Anthony Geisler, and the Chairman's entity sold 5.75 million shares at $24.50 per share in another secondary equity offering.

Before the market opened on June 27, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report Xponential Fitness (XPOF) - "Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards". The report alleges Geisler, "has a long history of misleading investors and business partners….We discovered XPOF is hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling."

On this news, Xponential's stock price has fallen intraday $7.62 per share to $17.51, a drop of 30.3% on very heavy volume.

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG)

On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that it would be acquired by Freedom VCM, Inc., an investment consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO, at a price of $30.00 per share, representing a premium of less than 4% to the stock's closing price the prior day. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Franchise Group investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the Company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Following the announcement, Franchise Group's stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 0.78%, to close at $29.10 per share on May 11, 2023.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB)

On March 9, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") published a notification identifying Zai Lab, among other companies, as in potential violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which allows the SEC to delist companies and ban a company's shares from being traded if the company fails to allow U.S. regulators to review their company audits for three straight years. Zai Lab and the other companies named in the SEC notification have until March 29, 2022 to challenge the charges against them.

On this news, Zai Lab's stock price fell $6.74 per share, or 18%, to close at $30.02 per share on March 10, 2022.

On June 6, 2023, Zai Lab reported phase 3 trials for an oncology therapy it is developing with NovoCure. It said that its tumor treating fields (TTFields) therapy, which uses skin patches to deliver electric fields to areas of the body, when used with standard therapies, met its primary endpoint of three-month improvement in median overall survival time in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. However the study was unreliable because many of the study participants didn't use an initial checkpoint inhibitor, which is seen as the leading way to treat NSCLC, thereby allowing for the possibility that the study was highly skewed by comparing TTFields to a lesser therapy.

On this news, Zai Lab's stock fell $4.88 per share, or 14.55%, on unusually high trading volume, to close at $28.66 per share on June 7, 2023.

Alvotech SA (NASDAQ: ALVO)

On April 13, 2023, Alvotech issued a press release "announc[ing]…that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Alvotech's Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira® (adalimumab). The CRL noted that certain deficiencies, which were conveyed following the FDA's reinspection of the company's Reykjavik facility that concluded on March 17, 2023, must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be approved."

On this news, Alvotech's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 14, 2023.

