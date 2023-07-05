New affordable homes coming to Hazelton

CANADA, July 5 - Seniors, families, individuals and people living with disabilities in the village of Hazelton will soon have access to more affordable housing as construction begins on 31 rental homes.

“The housing crisis is putting pressure on people and families across B.C., whether they live in a large urban area or a smaller community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “That’s why we are taking action to make sure people in rural areas have access to affordable housing. The construction of these homes is yet another illustration of our commitment to provide safe, affordable and accessible homes to all British Columbians, irrespective of which part of the province they live in.”

Located at 2720 Highway 62, the three-storey building will include six accessible units and seven adaptable units. Other planned amenities include a multipurpose room, indoor bike storage and laundry room.

The project will also help address housing affordability in the neighbouring Gitxsan Nation and Wet’suwet’en First Nation communities.

“These 31 units will change lives for the better. Seniors, people with disabilities, and members of the Gitxsan Nation and Wet’suwet’en First Nation will have their own homes at affordable rates in this beautiful community,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “I am proud of this partnership between our government and the local leadership to build these homes and to ease the burden on families and help make life better and more affordable.”

To ensure affordability, the building will have 21 rentals below market rates and 10 homes with rents set at affordable market rates.

“Finding affordable housing has long been a challenge for residents of Hazelton. The added housing capacity from this building will improve the lives of many individuals and families and ease the burden on our strained housing supply,” said Julie Maitland, mayor of Hazelton. “Our hospital, schools and businesses will be more likely to hire and retain staff and those who need it will be more likely to find a safe and affordable place to live.”

The Wrinch Memorial Foundation will manage the new building, which will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

“The serious shortage of housing in the Hazeltons has been apparent to us all for some time and we are delighted our earlier work with the Skeena Housing Coalition, JTW Consulting Ltd. and constant engagement with BC Housing has now resulted in the approval for the construction of an additional 31 homes,” said Jeff Holland, board chair, Wrinch Memorial Foundation.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 400 homes in the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine.

Quick Facts: