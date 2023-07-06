Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean and Platinum Luxury Auctions: Transforming the Caribbean Luxury Market

Submit Release
We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Platinum Luxury Auctions. Their experience in luxury real estate auctions aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence and market leadership.”
— Danielle Austin
ST. THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean and Platinum Luxury Auctions: Transforming the Caribbean Luxury Property Market

Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean, a venture formed under a Master Licensing Agreement with Christie's International Real Estate, has joined forces with Platinum Luxury Auctions, the leading luxury real estate auction company specializing in non-distressed multimillion-dollar property sales. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the Caribbean luxury property market, providing an unparalleled platform for buying and selling exquisite properties in the region.


Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean, the leading luxury real estate network in the Caribbean, has quickly established itself as a trusted advisor to affluent buyers and sellers seeking exceptional properties in the region. With an extensive network of experienced agents and exceptional marketing strategies, they are the ideal partner for Platinum Luxury Auctions. This partnership encompasses the entire Caribbean, a vast geographic territory of highly sought-after locations, and will enable Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean to expand its reach and offer clients a seamless experience throughout the area.

Platinum Luxury Auctions, with its unrivaled expertise as the industry's premier luxury real estate auction firm, brings a wealth of experience in non-distressed auction sales of multimillion-dollar properties. Their seasoned team has successfully closed over $1.29 billion in luxury real estate auction sales and provided advisory services on an additional $3.15 billion in luxury auction property volume.

Renowned for developing and perfecting the luxury auction® model, Platinum Luxury Auctions facilitates the sale of multimillion-dollar properties on behalf of affluent sellers. Their specialized approach backed by a veteran auction house has set new benchmarks in the luxury real estate auction industry.

"We are thrilled to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Platinum Luxury Auctions," said Danielle Austin, President at Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean. "Their extensive experience in luxury real estate auctions aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence and market leadership. Together, we will redefine the luxury property market in the Caribbean, offering our clients an unparalleled avenue for transacting in this exclusive region."


Platinum Luxury Auctions' unique expertise complements the comprehensive services offered by Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean, allowing buyers and sellers to access extraordinary opportunities in the luxury property market. This partnership provides clients with an efficient and transparent process, ensuring fair market value through competitive bidding.

"We are excited to further propel Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean's growth using the luxury auction® process," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "It has been impressive to watch them assemble a leading team of luxury property experts in the Caribbean and leverage the strength of Christie's International Real Estate. We look forward to building upon our previous luxury auction® successes in the US Virgin Islands and assisting and augmenting the Caribbean sales efforts whenever possible."

For more than 30 years, Christie's International Real Estate has been the leader in marketing high-value real estate worldwide. Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean and Platinum Luxury Auctions bring together their demonstrated commitment to delivering outstanding service and exceptional results.

For more information on Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean, please visit cirecaribbean.com and for Platinum Luxury Auctions, please visit platinumluxuryauctions.com.

