Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green to Travel to New York and New Jersey

HONOLULU, HI  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to New York City from Sunday, July 9 to Friday, July 14 to attend the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) and the National Governors Association (NGA) 2023 Annual Meeting. Governor Green will be participating in discussions relating to sustainable development and multi-level governance and engagement.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Friday, July 14. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from July 9 through July 11. Beginning July 11, Attorney General Anne E. Lopez will serve as acting Governor.

# # #

 

