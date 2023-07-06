TwitchTwitch Productions Joins “The Mystery of Emma Thorn” Producing Team!
Producing Team for “The Mystery of Emma Thorn” Keeps Growing!HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative content powerhouse TwitchTwitch Productions has formally joined the producing team set to bring Gregory Blair’s “The Mystery of Emma Thorn” to life. The film, a mystery/drama about a woman who’s disappeared and those left to unravel how and why, is the third feature for Blair, having previously created the award-laden films “Deadly Revisions” and “Garden Party Massacre”. TwitchTwitch Productions has been producing films and other events, including the Macabre Faire Film Festival which has been running for nine years to date.
“Gregory has been on our radar for a long time,” Adam Ginsberg of TwitchTwitch Productions admits. “We’ve seen his films getting out there and doing well and we decided we’d like to be a part of his next one. ‘The Mystery of Emma Thorn’ seems set to be another success—especially with Gregory at the helm and the terrific Lynn Lowry as the title character. TwitchTwitch Productions is excited to step in and be a part of the project.”
“Funding films is always a tricky thing,” Blair adds. “For this film, in addition to the more traditional outreach, we’re employing crowdfunding, with its potential for viral growth, as one of the tools in our belt. But when Adam approached me about a creative partnering opportunity, I said ‘Let’s talk’. We did and I’m thrilled to have them on board as producers, helping to bring this film to life.”
In the film, beloved wife and mother Emma Thorn has gone missing. Husband Ari and son Casper work with a police detective to try to find her. But the circumstances under which Emma left are puzzling. And Casper suspects Ari is haunted by something more than his wife’s absence. Bit by bit, the truth comes out, leading to a heartbreaking discovery. “It’s not just a mystery,” Blair says. “It’s an emotional journey about loss, love and the causes and costs of lies.”
The Indiegogo campaign for The Mystery of Emma Thorn is live through July 31st, so if people want to get involved, there’s still time. Interested parties should visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-mystery-of-emma-thorn-a-new-film#/
For more information on TwitchTwitch Productions visit their website at https://www.twitchtwitchproductions.com/
