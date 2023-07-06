Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,684 in the last 365 days.

Hiland Dairy Offers Consumers Savings for Summer Cravings Contest

Hiland Savings for Summer Cravings promotion began on June 26 and runs through July 31, 2023

Contest features recipes like this Strawberries and Cream Cake

The leading dairy producer provides inflation relief with coupons and exciting prizes.

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soaring temperatures mean summer has officially arrived. Hiland Dairy is offering exclusive coupons, mouthwatering recipes, and exciting prizes in its Savings for Summer Cravings Contest to help consumers scoop up a summer filled with cool and affordable deliciousness.

Fans are asked to visit the website and spin for a chance to win Hiland kitchen swag and fun Silver Dollar City prizes. The contest also features money-saving coupons for consumers to stock up on Hiland products to make their favorite summer recipes like French Onion Burgers, Strawberries and Cream Cake, and many others.

“We know consumers are feeling the weight of inflation at the grocery store. We wanted a creative way to help provide savings for Hiland products while also offering a chance to win fun prizes,” said Hiland Dairy’s marketing manager, Sarah Carey. “Hiland’s Savings for Summer Cravings Contest features delicious recipes and savings for our award-winning dips, cream cheese, sour cream, ice cream, and cottage cheese.”

Hiland’s Savings for Summer Cravings Contest runs from June 26 through July 31, 2023. Consumers can find official rules and enter online at https://hilanddairy.com/savings/.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland is a farmer-owned company with almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world.

Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.

Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
KathyB@envoyinc.com

You just read:

Hiland Dairy Offers Consumers Savings for Summer Cravings Contest

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more