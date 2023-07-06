Hiland Dairy Offers Consumers Savings for Summer Cravings Contest
The leading dairy producer provides inflation relief with coupons and exciting prizes.SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soaring temperatures mean summer has officially arrived. Hiland Dairy is offering exclusive coupons, mouthwatering recipes, and exciting prizes in its Savings for Summer Cravings Contest to help consumers scoop up a summer filled with cool and affordable deliciousness.
Fans are asked to visit the website and spin for a chance to win Hiland kitchen swag and fun Silver Dollar City prizes. The contest also features money-saving coupons for consumers to stock up on Hiland products to make their favorite summer recipes like French Onion Burgers, Strawberries and Cream Cake, and many others.
“We know consumers are feeling the weight of inflation at the grocery store. We wanted a creative way to help provide savings for Hiland products while also offering a chance to win fun prizes,” said Hiland Dairy’s marketing manager, Sarah Carey. “Hiland’s Savings for Summer Cravings Contest features delicious recipes and savings for our award-winning dips, cream cheese, sour cream, ice cream, and cottage cheese.”
Hiland’s Savings for Summer Cravings Contest runs from June 26 through July 31, 2023. Consumers can find official rules and enter online at https://hilanddairy.com/savings/.
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland is a farmer-owned company with almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world.
Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
KathyB@envoyinc.com