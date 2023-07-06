Submit Release
New Documentary “Cages” Shines Light on Chilling State of Child Trafficking

Cages is a new documentary by director, Lewis Herms

Cages is available to watch for free now on Rumble

“Cages” documentary shares shocking facts about what’s happening in every state.

Child trafficking is not a conspiracy theory. It’s happening right under our feet and most people are completely unaware that it’s happening at all.”
— Lewis Herms
SAN DIEGO, CA, US, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New from director, Lewis Herms comes a documentary that exposes the events happening right below our feet in Arizona and in every other state too, out of the sight of the general population. In its initial days the documentary has been seen by nearly 200,000 people.

Herms interviewed investigative journalists, victims and survivors of trafficking, and community leaders who all share their perspective on this widespread problem and the people behind it all.

“Child trafficking is not a conspiracy theory. It’s happening right under our feet and most people are completely unaware that it’s happening at all.” said, Lewis Herms, who has spent the better part of the last year working tirelessly on Cages.

“The way we stop child and human trafficking is to continue to expose it and name the people who are involved,” added Herms who is passionate about his mission. He also chose not to charge people for access to his documentary so that anybody who wanted to, could view it.

Cages is available online and can be viewed free at www.WatchCages.com

Gina Frystak
SBG
+1 727-256-7991
gfrystak@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


