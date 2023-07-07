Ahead of Bastille Day, a new company wants to relieve Americans' loneliness and isolation with Conversation Sparkers™

The French Sophie wants to relieve Americans’ loneliness and isolation with Conversation Sparkers™, a new eco-friendly line of apparel, and home & living accessories.

As per the American Surgeon General, 2023 marks the year loneliness and isolation have become epidemics. The French Sophie LLC wants to help.

Francophones don't congregate in neighborhoods in the United States, so our only union is our language.” — Sophie Fung, creator of Conversation Sparkers™