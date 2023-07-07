Ahead of Bastille Day, a new company wants to relieve Americans' loneliness and isolation with Conversation Sparkers™
As per the American Surgeon General, 2023 marks the year loneliness and isolation have become epidemics. The French Sophie LLC wants to help.
Francophones don't congregate in neighborhoods in the United States, so our only union is our language.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- You might have recently noticed colorful OUI trucker hats appearing on the American scene: Jason Segel’s neighbor in the Apple TV show Shrinking, a character played by Christa Miller, introduced one of such notable items. French-American linguist, teacher, and writer Sophie Fung saw the rise of the OUI hats as a sign that the American audience was ready for more.
— Sophie Fung, creator of Conversation Sparkers™
The newly founded, California-based French-American company The French Sophie LLC specializes in cultural information and education. It has recently created an original line of home & living accessories (and soon-to-be apparel) for American Francophiles to reactivate their “French connection”.
“In over 15 years living in a country where I am now a citizen, I had already noticed a great interest and admiration for French and francophone cultures in the United States,” the native of Aix-en-Provence, France, comments. “However, while language classes and traveling may help, they remain inaccessible for millions," she adds. Sophie is also a certified French language teacher in California. "Francophones don't congregate in neighborhoods in the United States, so our only union is our language. Apparel, home & living accessories are an easily accessible medium for us to stand out and express our identity.” With Conversation Sparkers™, The French Sophie LLC imagined tools that enable Francophones and Francophiles to spot one another out of the crowd and “spark” conversations.
The company wants to be as pragmatic and eco-friendly as possible: Conversation Sparkers™ has recently launched online, on Etsy. International wholesale orders are also possible via drop-shipping. “We chose a partner that reduces our carbon footprint by contracting producers as close as possible to each order's location,” Sophie explains. "We just want to empower people. For Bastille Day on July 14th, The French Sophie LLC is looking to connect with companies and non-profits with a complementary mission."
