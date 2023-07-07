City of Belle Fourche, SD, Overhauls Budgeting Process with OpenGov
The City of Belle Fourche was struggling with an inefficient, manual budget process that made data sharing impossible. OpenGov was the answer.SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with a manual budgeting process that relied heavily on Excel and provided no departmental insight, the City of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, had an urgent need for a new, improved budgeting system. After exhaustive research, the City found the perfect partner in OpenGov, the leading software solution known for purpose-built software for local government.
Situated in the historic landscapes of South Dakota, the City of Belle Fourche had been grappling with a lack of transparency and cumbersome workforce planning due to its outdated budgeting system. In the search for a more efficient solution, the City sought an interactive budget book, improved transparency, departmental input in the budget process, better personnel planning, and enhanced Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) data sharing. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to address these needs comprehensively and efficiently, setting a new standard for the City's budgeting operations.
After launching OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Belle Fourche is poised to undergo a transformative shift in its budgeting and planning processes. The introduction of an interactive budget book is expected to foster greater transparency both internally and externally, significantly enhancing the budgeting process and improving resident trust. Further, better personnel planning and improved CIP reporting are additional benefits the City anticipates, marking a new era of streamlined operations and empowered decision-making.
The City of Belle Fourche joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
