ERES REIT Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 after markets close on:



Wednesday, August 2, 2023

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, Chief Executive Officer and Jenny Chou, Chief Financial Officer on:

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

North America Toll Free: (888) 210-3454

International Toll: +1 (646) 960-0130

International Access Numbers: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/

Conference ID: 3682517

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at www.eresreit.com – click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2023, ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of approximately 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

For more information, please contact: