Join MDC in celebrating Runge Nature Center’s 30th birthday on July 15 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to celebrate Runge’s 30th birthday on July 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to discover Runge’s prairie, creek, and forest through interactive stations along the trails. As visitors explore the property, they will have the opportunity to encounter live animals, climb the fire tower, shoot a bow, throw an atlatl dart, and watch a portable sawmill turn logs into lumber. See the Showboat, a 1946 Chevrolet paneled truck – one of the trucks used in MDC education programs in schools from the 1930s to 1950s – and stop by and meet Chuck, one of MDC’s working canines.

Inside the nature center, visitors can enjoy musical performances centered around nature themes, play games for prizes, and tour the center’s exhibits.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., free hot dogs, chips, cookies, and lemonade will be served while supplies last. Find the full list of events and activities at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4W5.

This event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome. Parking at Runge Nature Center will be limited, and visitors are asked to park at MDC’s Commission Headquarters once the nature center’s parking lots are filled. A shuttle service will be provided on a continuous loop to transport visitors from the Commission Headquarters’ parking lot to the nature center and back.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, and MDC’s Commission Headquarters is located at 2901 West Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City.