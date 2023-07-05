Navigator Holdings Ltd. CEO, Mads Peter Zacho, Discusses its Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer of Navigator Holdings Ltd., (NYSE: NVGS), participated in Capital Link’s Trending News Podcast Series, hosted by Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link. In this Podcast Series, company management discusses and comments on recent news and announcements.



During the interview, Mr. Zacho expanded on Navigator’s decision to sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Bumi Armada Berhad, one of the world’s largest floating infrastructure operators, to establish a joint venture company, the Bluestreak CO 2 Joint Venture, to provide CO 2 shipping and injection solutions in the United Kingdom.

The Bluestreak CO 2 Joint Venture, to be owned 50% by Navigator and 50% by Bumi Armada, aims to provide an end-to-end solution for carbon emitters to capture, transport, sequester and store their carbon dioxide emissions in line with the United Kingdom’s Industrial Decarbonization Strategy.

The full interview can be accessed through the below link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWvLMp8W3RE

ABOUT NAVIGATOR GAS

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet now consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER

