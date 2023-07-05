FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 5, 2023

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Jury selection, trial to begin for State of Maryland v. Michael Robertson

WHAT: Trial for State of Maryland v. Michael Robertson, case number 122073001 Hon. Christopher L. Panos will serve as the presiding judge. All media covering the proceedings must review and adhere to the Security/Media Order for the trial. WHEN: Jury selection: Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m.

Trial: Begins immediately after jury selection WHERE: Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Courtroom 528

Cummings Courthouse

111 N. Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Per Maryland Code, Criminal Procedure, § 1-201, the recording or broadcasting of criminal proceedings is prohibited. Photography, audio or video recording, and transmitting are prohibited inside of the courthouse. The use of electronic devices, including cell phones, cameras, and audio-visual equipment is prohibited or limited per the Maryland Judiciary’s policy on Cell Phones, Other Electronic Devices, and Cameras in Court Facilities.

Media representatives may use electronic devices in the designated media room, but the media may not conduct interviews nor photograph or audio or video record court proceedings in these rooms. All media interviews must be conducted outside of the courthouse.

The clerk of the court for the Circuit Court for Baltimore City is the official custodian of the case record. All public documents pertaining to the case will be available for review at the clerk’s office.

Public Wi-Fi is available at the courthouse. Media representatives may bring their own Wi-Fi connection devices.

There is no designated media parking for this trial. Media representatives must follow local parking ordinances and restrictions. Media representatives must not block pedestrian walkways or sidewalks and cannot restrict any public areas for media use.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov, if you plan to cover the trial or have questions.

###