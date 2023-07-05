Submit Release
Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
     
Class A Shares PIC.A $0.20319
Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625
     

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


