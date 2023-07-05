Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

AZERBAIJAN, July 5 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Bakhtiyor Saidov conveyed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s greetings to his dear friend and brother President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for the greetings and asked to pass on his own greetings to the Uzbekistani President.

Bakhtiyor Saidov extended his congratulations on Azerbaijan’s successful Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship and excellent conduct of the Ministerial Meeting. The Foreign Minister underlined that the activity had been continued in line with the tasks both countries’ heads of state defined during the Azerbaijani President’s state visit to Uzbekistan and that all the goals set are closely monitored.

President Ilham Aliyev, for his part, recalled with satisfaction his state visit to Uzbekistan. The head of state noted that the school construction project by Uzbekistan in the liberated lands is of special importance. The Azerbaijani Leader noted that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to visit Azerbaijan shortly.

During the conversation, they noted that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan effectively cooperate within the Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Turkic States and other international organizations, and shared their views on the outstanding issues of bilateral agenda.