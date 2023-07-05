Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Palestine

AZERBAIJAN, July 5 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki.

Riyad al-Maliki thanked for the opening of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Palestine. He underlined the importance of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister’s visit to Palestine, and expressed confidence that these steps would give a serious impetus to development of Azerbaijan-Palestine bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister of Palestine offered his congratulations on the Azerbaijan’s successful Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship. Riyad al-Maliki underscored that the people of Palestine highly appreciate Azerbaijan’s regular humanitarian assistance to and support for Palestine.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its occupied lands.

The President of Azerbaijan recalled his meeting with Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh. The head of state noted that during this meeting there was a request for a project of building by Azerbaijan of a school in Palestine, saying that a positive attitude was expressed in this regard and that this project will soon be implemented. The head of state described the opening of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Palestine as a positive step.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

