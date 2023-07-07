Robert Jon & The Wreck Encourage Fans To Keep Their Head Up On Energetic New Single, “Don’t Look Down”
The song is featured on the band’s upcoming album Ride Into The Light, out 8/4 via Journeyman RecordsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On their uplifting new single “Don’t Look Down,” the Southern California-based roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck offer fans a powerful encouragement to keep their eyes on the prize and focus on the positive. Featured on the band’s upcoming full-length album Ride Into The Light, out August 4th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, the band’s new material finds them reaching a new level of musicianship and songwriting prowess, delivering a fresh take on Rock & Roll while evoking classic artists like The Allman Brothers Band, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“’Don’t Look Down’ was produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Sunset Sound,” shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “Lyrically it’s really a ‘get pumped’ type of song, offering encouragement and telling the listener to keep their head up and focus on what’s ahead. This one was a blast to record, as Joe was kind enough to bring some amazing vintage guitars and amps, including a 1959 Gibson Les Paul and a Dumble Amp, both of which can be heard on this track. We also had the pleasure of recording this with legendary session keyboardist, Jeff Babko.”
Packed with blistering blues-rock and sun-soaked Americana ballads, Ride Into The Light is as high-octane as it is soul-stirring, proving that rock & roll is thriving in 2023. Reinvigorating their traditional production process, The Wreck teamed up for this release with the legendary producers Don Was (John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt), Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes), and guitar maestros Joe Bonamassa & Josh Smith (Marc Broussard, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor). The release of “Don’t Look Down” follows the album’s lead single "West Coast Eyes," a Sun-Soaked Americana Ballad that evokes the best of Eagles and John Mayer.
Ride Into The Light includes the four tracks featured on the band’s very recent dynamic EP release One Of A Kind, which received rave reviews from all over the world and helped catapult the band’s awareness into new heights. Produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was and Dave Cobb, One Of A Kind showcased Robert Jon & The Wreck’s wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic “Come At Me” and the captivating, Americana-infused “Who Can You Love,” to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock tracks “Pain No More” and “One Of A Kind.”
Robert Jon & The Wreck have had a very productive year so far with several new studio tracks released, as well as their first-ever concert film, Live At The Ancienne Belgique, which dropped in April. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release. Watch the official live music video for “Oh Miss Carolina” NOW and purchase/stream Live At The Ancienne Belgique HERE.
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
Ride Into The Light by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Pain No More
2. Who Can You Love
3. Come At Me
4. One Of A Kind
5. Bring Me Back Home Again
6. West Coast Eyes
7. Don't Look Down
8. Ride Into The Light
SUMMER TOUR 2023
7/14/23 San Juan Capistrano, CA The Coach House
7/21/23 San Fernando, ES XXIV Festival La Isla del Blues
7/22-23/23 Maidstone, UK Maid of Stone Festival
7/23/23 Maidstone, UK Mote Park
7/27/23 Mörlenbach, Germany Live Music Hall
7/28-30/23 Herzberg, DE Herzberg Festival
8/5/23 Mammoth Lakes, CA Mammoth Festival Of Beers & Bluesaplooza
8/17/23 Sioux Falls, SD Levitt At The Falls
8/18/23 Cedarburg, WI Summer Sounds Festival
8/19/23 Shawano, WI Shawano Summer Festival
EUROPEAN SUMMER - FALL TOUR 2023
8/25/23 Holzminden, DE Weserrennaissance-Schloss Bevern
8/26/23 Herselt, BE Gevarenwinkel Festival
8/27/23 Oberhausen, DE Zentrum Altenberg
8/29/23 Copenhagen, DK Beta
8/30/23 Joldelund, DE Gerd's Juke Joint
8/31/23 Köln, DE Die Kantine - Biergarten
9/1/23 Regensburg, DE Eventhalle Airport
9/2/23 Forst, DE Manitu
9/3/23 Dortmund, DE Musiktheater Piano
9/6/23 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
9/7/23 Bremen, DE Meisenfrei
9/8/23 Isernhagen, DE Blues Garage
9/9/23 Vollmershain, DE Vollmershain Festival
9/10/23 Raismes, FR Raismesfest
9/11/23 Verviers, BE Spirit of 66
9/13/23 Exeter, UK Phoenix
9/14/23 Nottingham, UK Rescue Rooms
9/15/23 Manchester, UK Academy 2
9/16/23 Liverpool, UK 02 Academy
9/17/23 Newcastle, UK Boiler Shop
9/19/23 Glasgow, UK St Lukes
9/20/23 Leeds, UK The Wardrobe
9/21/23 Bristol, UK Thekla
9/22/23 Cambridge, UK Junction
9/23/23 Southampton, UK The Brook
9/24/23 Folkestone, UK Quarterhouse
9/27/23 Le Thor, FR Le Sonograf
9/28/23 Talcy (Blois), FR Le Quai'Son
9/29/23 Penmarch, FR Cap Caval
9/30/23 Herent, BE GC De Wildeman
10/1/23 Winterbach, DE Strandbar 51
10/2/23 Salzburg, AT Rockhouse
10/3/23 Rimsting, DE Feuerwehr
10/4/23 Frankfurt, DE Nachtleben
10/5/23 Seon, CH Konservi Seon
10/6/23 Basel, CH Atlantis
10/7/23 Torgau, DE Kulturbastion Torgau
10/8/23 Fulda, DE Kulturzentrum
US FALL TOUR 2023
11/16/12 MONTEREY, CA Golden State Theatre*
11/17/23 EL CAJON, CA The Magnolia*
11/18/23 SCOTTSDALE, AZ Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts*
11/19/23 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Resort & Casino*
11/25/23 Boca Raton, FL Funky Biscuit
11/26/23 Jacksonville, FL 1904 Music Hall
11/28/23 Charleston, SC Charleston Pour House
11/30/23 Greenville, SC The Radio Room
12/1/23 Cornelius, NC Boatyard
12/2/23 Elkin, NC The Reeves Theater & Cafe
12/3/23 Richmond, VA The Tin Pan
12/5/23 Baltimore, MD The 8x10
12/6/23 Warrendale, PA Jergel's Rhythm Grille
12/7/23 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
12/8/23 Westland, MI The Token Lounge
12/9/23 Aurora, IL The Venue
12/10/23 Minneapolis, MN 7th St Entry
*SUPPORTING THE MAVERICKS
Stay tuned for more show updates.
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
