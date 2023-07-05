FWC modifies July blue crab trap closure for portion of southwest Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order to exclude all waters of Collier, Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties from the July 10-19 blue crab trap closure in south Florida. Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may remain in the water within these four counties during this period.

The July 10-19 blue crab trap closure will remain in effect for all waters of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties within three nautical miles from shore. All recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from these waters before the trap closure begins on July 10. Until the trap season reopens, blue crabs may be harvested with other gear, such as dip nets and fold up traps. Blue crab harvesters may also use standard blue crab traps during the closure if the traps are attached to a dock or other private property.

The next blue crab trap closure for this region is currently scheduled to occur in July 2025.

For more on recreational and commercial blue crab regulations and trap closures, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.