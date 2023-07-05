Opening of the Palace of Sogdian Wrestlers and a football playground near the general secondary education institution No. 2 of the village of Urmetan, Ainy district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the "Palace of Sogdian Wrestlers" and a football playground in the village of Urmetan, Ainy district.

The new sports facility was built by the Executive body of state authority of Sughd Province in support of the policy adopted by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the direction of the development of the sports industry and within the framework of constructive measures in honor of the 35th anniversary of state independence.

In the future, teenagers and youngsters of Urmetan villages will be able to practice and improve their sports skills here.

In the newly built building "Palace of Sogdian Wrestlers" necessary conditions have been created for practicing various types of sports, including national wrestling.

The indoor sports hall is suitable for district level competitions.

The President of the country, while familiarizing himself with the conditions, emphasized that, using such opportunities, young people can be trained as professional athletes and participate in regional and world level competitions and raise the honor of independent Tajikistan.

Next to the covered sports hall, a 60-meter long and 30-meter wide sports field has been built.

By planting decorative and shady trees, the terrace and the surrounding of the covered sports hall and the sports ground have become a beautiful and prosperous place.

The construction and use of a sports hall and field in this remote rural area of the country is a testimony to the fact that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has a special interest in attracting teenagers and young people to sports.

At the time of independence, 63 playgrounds and 25 sports halls were built and put into use in Ayni district.

The construction of playgrounds and sports halls and the involvement of more teenagers and young people in training made it possible for athletes of Ainy district to win 10 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 26 bronze medals through active participation in sports competitions.

It should be emphasized that the youth of Ainy district have a keen interest in sports, and with the use of facilities in the field, various types of sports will further develop.