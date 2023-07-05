Opening of Regional Hospital No. 2 of Urmetan village, Urmetan village community of Ainy district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the new building of the Regional Hospital of the village of Urmetan in Ainy district.

The foundation works on the hospital building started in October 2017, and it was put into operation in a certain period with a beautiful design by the Executive body of state authority of Sughd Province and Ayni district.

The newly built healthcare facility has 2 floors and a basement, and consists of maternity, reception and analysis departments with a set of surgical procedures, a room for circumcision of children, rooms for physiotherapy, internal organs and children's diseases.

The hospital has 90 rooms, in which decent working conditions and medical services are provided.

Modern medical devices and equipment, such as artificial respiration device, cardiomonitor, ultrasound diagnostic device, electrocardiogram and other modern diagnostic and treatment technologies allow to provide high-quality medical services to residents.

The newly built hospital has 45 beds for treating patients.

With the commissioning of the new building of the regional hospital, the number of employees increased from 35 to 80, and the reception capacity of patients increased to 100.

The construction of a new building of Regional Hospital of Urmetan village community originated from the constructive actions and initiatives of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and through it, quality medical services are provided to 25 thousand residents of 7 villages.

According to the project, the Urmetan vllage Health Center is located in the basement of the Regional Hospital building, which has good working conditions.

Urmetan rural regional hospital was built by the specialists of the "Tojikelitsokhtmon" LLC.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the working conditions of this hospital, highly appreciated the quality of the construction work and considered the construction of such a beautiful building to be important and timely for the residents of Urmetan villages.