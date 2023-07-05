Opening of the State Flag Square in Urmetan village of Ainy district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip, opened the square of the Tajik State Flag and raised the flag in the village of Urmetan in Ainy district.

The State Flag Square in Urmetan village was built as part of the action plan for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The facility on the area of 1000 square meters was built by the Executive body of state authority of Ainy district and the patriotic businessman Shahboz Qodyrov.

The construction and improvement works in the facility were carried out by specialists of "Zarafshonsokhtmon" LLC in a short period of time using high-quality materials and modern design.

The height of the pillar of the State Flag of Tajikistan in the village of Urmetan is 35 meters including its foundation.

The fabric of the Flag is 6 meters wide and 12 meters long.

The corridors of the Tajik State Flag Square are covered with tiles in an area of more than 400 square meters, and there are summerhouses and seats for recreation and entertainment of residents, guests and tourists. The walls around the facility are decorated with national motifs.

In order to provide light, lamps have been installed in the territory of the State Flag Square, and they decorate the beauty of the place at night.

It is important to emphasize that in the years of independence, based on the instructions and guidance of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in order to pay tribute to the national sanctity and foster the feeling of patriotism and self-awareness among the citizens of the country, especially teenagers and young people, the State Flag of Tajikistan is raised in the center and rural areas of most cities and districts of the country.

The Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon interpreted the opening of the Tajik State Flag Square in Urmetan village of Ainy district and the raising of this symbol representing the Tajik state and nation on the international stage as part of the preparations for the great national holiday - the 35th anniversary of state independence, as a valuable gift for residents, especially teenagers and young people.