Inauguration of the building of the Palace of Culture of Urmetan village community in Ainy district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in Ainy district, put in commission the building of the Palace of Culture of Urmetan village community after reconstruction and took part in the cultural program.

The building of the Palace of Culture of Urmetan village community, based on the instructions and guidance and cultural policy of the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in the continuation of the constructions to worthily celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, was renovated by the Executive body of state authority of Sughd Province and Ainy district, and modern conditions have been created in it for the activities of artists.

The facility is located on an area of 1500 square meters, and the foundation works were completed by the contractor "Tojikelitsokhtmon" LLC in the specified time with high quality with the financing of the Executive body of state authority of Ainy district.

The main hall of the facility has 240 seats and is equipped with all the necessary equipment for presenting cultural programs. Changing rooms, finishing, working and other auxiliary facilities are also provided with modern conditions.

The corridor and walls inside the building are decorated using the high art of national architecture.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the existing conditions and talking with artists, emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan pays special attention to the development of the cultural sector and has implemented many plans and programs in this area during the years of independence.

We remind that the building of the Palace of Culture of Urmetan village community, Ainy district, was built in the 80s of the last century, and due to its wearout, it needed renovation.

Renovation of cultural facilities in these remote villages of the country allows to present colorful cultural programs for the residents by artists, and at the same time to train specialists in various occupations.

According to information, clubs such as drumming, comedians and narrators are operating at the Palace of Culture.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, presented national musical instruments, including doira, tablak, rubob, tambur and dutor, to the artists of Urmetan village community, Ainy district.

It is important to emphasize that in the years of independence, on the basis of the successful and culture-promoting policy of the top leadership of the country's Government, along with the construction and commissioning of magnificent cultural buildings in the center of cities and districts, modern infrastructure was created for artists in remote villages.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the existing modern conditions, took part in the cultural program of the district's artists in the building of the Palace of Culture of Urmetan village community.

In the newly built hall, people of culture presented an interesting and colorful program that represented the achievements of independence and freedom, peace and unity, progress and prosperity of Tajikistan.

The President of the country highly appreciated the meaningful program of the artists and interpreted the facility as a valuable gift of the Government of the country for the population of more than 25 thousand people of the rural areas of Urmetan and encouraged the artists to use the provided conditions to protect cultural achievements, to contribute to the promotion and presentation of the rich art of the Tajik nation to the world.

In turn, artists expressed their gratitude for the support of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon and promised to make a significant contribution to the development and progress of national culture and the implementation of constructive plans and programs of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan by developing high-quality programs and training personnel in the field.

We remind that the implementation of constructive goals for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan is proceeding rapidly in all areas, and in this context, the roads around the Palace of Sughd wrestlers, Regional Hospital No. 2, the State Flag Square, the Palace of Culture and the tailoring and handicraft workshop of Urmetan village community of Ainy district have been asphalted with the initiative of the Executive body of state authority of Sughd Province.