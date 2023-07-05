Commissioing of the copper metallurgical plant at the "Zarafshon" Joint Venture LLC in Panjakent city and visit to the exhibition of the plant's products

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, in continuation of his working trip in Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon arrived in the city of Panjakent.

First, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, by raising curtain on the symbolic plaque, started the activity of the copper metallurgical enterprise, the adsorption oxygen base, the water treatment and waste recycling plant, the refinery number 3 in "Zarafshon" Joint Venture LLC.

In the central control unit of the new enterprise, the great Leader of the Nation activated the powerful production devices with the push of a button, and thus the copper metallurgical enterprise began to produce its first products.

This factory, which is engaged in the production of cathode standard copper, has the capacity to process 165 thousand tons of concentrate containing copper and gold per year, and produces high-quality final products from it.

It was reported that 4.5 thousand tons of cathode copper, as well as a certain amount of gold and silver, will be produced from this processed concentrate.

It should be noted that until today, copper-containing concentrate powder was exported as raw material to other countries for processing and production of final products.

The enterprise was built within the framework of instructions and orders of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon in order to start full processing and production of final products from the natural resources of Tajikistan.

The copper mining enterprise of "Zarafshon" joint venture was built with the state-of-the-art technology, its production lines are unique in the region, and according to international assessments, it meets the requirements of the "Green Economy". During processing, the powder containing copper, gold and silver is heated at a temperature of up to 220 degrees, which completely neutralizes substances harmful to the environment, including MISH-1.

It was reported that the huge industrial enterprise consists of 9 workshops, including pulp processing workshops, copper production, lime juice production, pre-pickling workshop, oxygen acidification plants under pressure, copper electrolysis plant, heating boiler, water circulation plant, compressor station. consists of air and pure water. At the same time, a separate recycling plant has been built in front of the enterprise, taking into account the modern technology, the residue or waste of the processed raw materials in this facility is used again for the production of final products, and this allows the raw materials to be comprehensively and completely recycled. The entire production process is constantly monitored from a separate administrative building using modern devices and installed cameras.

The joint venture "Zarafshon" currently develops the mines "Tarror", "Jilav", "Olympic", "Khirskhona", limestone mine "Dahoni Mazor" and sand and gravel "Moghiyondaryo". The concentrate of the "Tarror" mine is used for the production of cathode standard copper, which has the necessary raw material reserves for the regular and efficient operation of this factory. Research and geological work to find new sources of raw materials in this region will be continued with the involvement of specialists. In the future, raw materials for processing will be imported from other mines of the republic and abroad.

This enterprise was built as part of the implementation of the plans to achieve the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country, and nearly 300 people got permanent jobs in it. It should be said that 12 local specialists have passed retraining courses in the People's Republic of China. This huge industrial plant was built with the contribution of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the closed joint-stock company "ZIJIN" Mining Corporation.

It was reported that the construction of the necessary infrastructure in the territory of the company is being carried out continuously for the efficient operation of the enterprises in its territory. Refinery No. 3 has been prepared for operation, and this facility has also been put into use since today.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, considered the construction of a new factory for the production of cathode copper to be an important step in the direction of processing of local raw materials within the country and the production of final products, and gave instructions and advice to the officials for effective operation.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of the products of the "Zarafshon" joint venture in front of the new enterprise.

Minerals from "Tarror" and "Jilav" mines, enriched copper powder from "Tarror" mine, gold and silver produced by the enterprise and cathode copper were displayed at the exhibition.

During the visit, it was revealed that currently 2,809 people have jobs in this company, and the production capacity is being increased every year.

According to the information of the officials, in the 6 months of this year, the "Zarafshon" joint venture produced products worth more than 2.2 billion somoni. In this period, the production of enriched powder was 23.1 thousand tons, and this indicator was equal to 18.4 thousand tons in the same period last year.

During the visit to the exhibition, the great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, tasked those responsible for the regular operation of the new enterprise, the production of high-quality and competitive products, and the step-by-step increase in production capacity.