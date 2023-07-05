Opening of nursery in Shahriston district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working visit to the district of Shahriston of Sughd Province, opened a nursery for keeping rare animals.

The total area of the nursery is 200 hectares, and this area of Shahriston district has a favorable climate for breeding rare animals.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that in the newly established nursery, two types of rare animals are bred and cared for, the European fallow deer and the horned mouflon sheep. This nursery was established by "Gaznaft" LLC.

Here, the President of the country released rare animals into nature.

The nursery is located in a beautiful and pleasant area of Khurramdara, Shahriston district, and has many trees and various wild flowers and plants. In this area, the golden juniper grows well and keeps the environment green.

The nursery has ample conditions and possibilities for the care and gradual increase of the population of rare animals.

According to the officials, in December 2022, 30 deer of fallow breed were imported from the Republic of Belarus. Deer species are first adapted to the climate of Tajikistan, and a new generation is born from them.

According to the scientists of the field, the male generation of the European fallow deer species weighs up to 80 kilograms, and its females - up to 60 kilograms. The breeding and care of the European fallow deer species lays the foundation for the development of tourism, especially ecological tourism, and will become an important factor in attracting domestic and foreign tourists to Tajikistan in the future.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during viewing of the conditions of the nursery, which was established in a pleasant and airy area of Shahriston district, had a sincere conversation with the officials of the field, and in order to increase the number of deer of the European type and mlon horned sheep in the future, gave specific instructions to adapt this type of deer to the climate of Tajikistan and to properly breed it.

The existence of such a natural opportunity is of great importance in improving biological diversity and thereby increasing the number of rare animal species. In the conditions and geographical location of Tajikistan, the establishment of nurseries and nature reserves has a higher priority and contributes to the growth of the population of rare animals, which is considered one of the long-term goals of the country's Government.