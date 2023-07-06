MarketStudy: AcrylonitrileStyreneAcrylatePolymerMarket,HighPurityVanadiumPentoxideMarket,DiethanolIsopropanolamineMarket

Market Analysis: Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymer Market, High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market, Diethanol Isopropanolamine Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymer Market is expected to grow from USD 750.60 Million in 2022 to USD 1021.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.The Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymer target market is experiencing significant growth due to its widespread usage in various applications such as construction, automotive, electronics, and appliances. The ASA polymer is known for its excellent weatherability, UV resistance, and toughness, making it a preferred choice over other polymers. The rising demand for ASA polymer in the construction industry is attributed to the increasing use of ASA polymer for roofing sheets, decking, and sidings due to its resistance to weathering and high impact strength.The major factors driving the revenue growth of the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymer market are its superior physical properties such as durability, high strength, and resistance to UV radiation, chemicals, and weathering conditions.

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) polymer is a thermoplastic consisting of acrylic ester, styrene, and acrylonitrile. ASA is commonly used in outdoor applications because of its excellent weathering resistance. ASA has several grades, including General Grade, Extrusion Grade, Heat Resistant Grade, and Others. General Grade ASA is suitable for coatings, fishing gear, and toys. Conversely, Extrusion Grade ASA is used for plastic sheets for signboards, automobile parts, and garden furniture. Heat Resistant Grade ASA is used for high-temperature applications such as automotive radiator grilles, motorcycle parts, and electrical components. Other grades are specially designed for easy processing and improved impact resistance.

The market share of the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymer market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 45% by 2025, followed by Europe with a share of around 25% and North America with a share of around 20%. The remaining market share is expected to be held by regions such as the Middle East & Africa and South America.Factors contributing to the growth of the market in these regions include the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials for various applications, rising construction activities, and the growing automotive industry.

The Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymer market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the industry. LG Chem, Ineos Styrolution Group, SABIC, Techno-UMG Co., Ltd., KUMHO-SUNNY, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, NIPPON A&L, LOTTE Advanced Materials, Chi Mei Corporation, Schulman (LyondellBasell), Romira, SAX Polymers Industries, Run Feng Sci.&Tech, Shandong Novista Chemicals are some of the prominent players in the market.

According to their annual reports, LG Chem reported sales revenue of US$25.4 billion in 2020, while Ineos Styrolution Group reported sales revenue of €5.3 billion (US$6.3 billion). SABIC, LOTTE Advanced Materials, and Chi Mei Corporation reported sales revenue of US$29.7 billion, US$2.2 billion, and US$3.6 billion, respectively, in 2020.

The High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market is expected to grow from USD 252.00 Million in 2022 to USD 314.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.The High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide market is expected to experience significant revenue growth in the coming years. This is due to the growing demand for vanadium-based products in the steel industry, as vanadium is a key component in the production of high-strength steel. The use of high-purity vanadium pentoxide in energy storage systems, such as redox flow batteries, is also increasing, driving further demand for the product.Additionally, the trend towards sustainable energy sources is also driving demand for vanadium pentoxide, as it is used in the production of vanadium redox batteries, which are used to store renewable energy. The use of vanadium pentoxide in the production of catalysts and glass also contributes to the market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide market in the coming years due to the increasing demand from the steel and chemical sectors. The region is estimated to account for a major market share of around 40% in terms of value by the end of 2027.North America and Europe are expected to follow Asia-Pacific in terms of market share, owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems that require high-purity vanadium pentoxide. These regions are estimated to hold a market share of approximately 25% and 20%, respectively, by the end of 2027.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also anticipated to witness significant growth in the demand for high-purity vanadium pentoxide in the near future. These regions are expected to account for a combined market share of around 15% by the end of 2027.

The global High-Purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market is highly competitive, with the presence of several established players. The market is dominated by U.S. Vanadium LLC, GfE, HBIS Group, Suzhou Donghua Fangui Co.Ltd., Liaoyang Hengye Chemical Co., Ltd., Hunan Huifeng High Energy Co., Ltd, Hunan Sanfeng Vanadium Industry Co., Ltd, and BaiChuan Vanadium Industry.

U.S. Vanadium LLC reported a sales revenue of USD 82.6 million in 2019, while HBIS Group reported a sales revenue of USD 45.9 billion in the same year. Hunan Huifeng High Energy Co., Ltd reported a sales revenue of USD 29.7 million in 2019.

The Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market is expected to grow from USD 372.10 Million in 2022 to USD 597.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period.The Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cement grinding aids. The market is segmented by application into cement grinding aid, surfactant, and corrosion inhibitor. The cement grinding aid segment is expected to dominate the market share due to the rising demand for high-performance cement from construction activities worldwide.The major factors driving revenue growth in the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market include the rising demand for quality cement from the construction industry and the increasing use of DEIPA in various industrial applications such as surfactants and corrosion inhibitors. The growing population and urbanization have also led to an increase in construction activities, driving the demand for cement grinding aids.

There are two major types of DEIPA:

• 0.85

• Above 90% Purity

The 0.85 type of DEIPA is used as a cement grinding aid, while the above 90% type is commonly used in the construction industry as a concrete strength enhancer.

The Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market is found to be growing steadily across the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the USA, and China. In North America, the growth of the DEIPA market is driven by the increase in construction activities, whereas in Europe, the growing demand for coatings and adhesives is expected to boost the market growth. The APAC region dominates the DEIPA market due to the high growth rate of the construction industry in countries like China, India, and Japan. Further, the increasing population and urbanization in China are driving the growth of the DEIPA market. In the USA, the demand for cement grinding aids and concrete admixtures is driving the market growth.

The diethanol isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market is highly competitive, with several key players operating in the market. Among them, Nanjing Hongbaoli, VISWAAT Chemical, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Lucky Chemical Industry, Beijing Debora Chemicals, Horizon Chemical Industry, FORTISCHEM, Shandong Hongyi Technology, Jiangshan Yuxuan Technology, Yunlong Industrial Development, and Fushun East King Tech are some of the prominent names.

The sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Nanjing Hongbaoli: $35 million

- Amines & Plasticizers Limited: $180 million

- Lucky Chemical Industry: $300 million

- Horizon Chemical Industry: $200 million

