Market Analysis: Buffered Oxide EtchantsMarket, Carbon Molecular Sieves Market, Linear Alkylbenzene Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Market, Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market, Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB)Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Market is expected to grow from USD 66.00 Million in 2022 to USD 128.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period.The primary factor driving the revenue growth of the BOE market is the increased demand for semiconductor devices. The growth of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things has led to an increase in the use of electronic devices. As a result, the demand for semiconductors and electronic devices has increased, driving the growth of the BOE market.Another factor driving the growth of the BOE market is the increasing demand for high-quality electronic devices. As electronic devices become more complex and sophisticated, the requirements for high-quality etching solutions become more stringent. BOE provides high-quality etching solutions that can meet the demands of the industry.The latest trend followed by the BOE market is the development of new formulations of BOE that are more efficient and effective in etching silicon dioxide. In addition, manufacturers are developing new BOE materials that can etch other materials, such as silicon nitride and silicon itself.

BOE 6:1 and BOE 7:1 are the most widely used BOE formulations due to their high selectivity for silicon oxide compared to other materials, such as silicon nitride or metal layers. The higher NH4F concentration in BOE 7:1 makes it more aggressive and faster for etching thicker oxide layers. On the other hand, BOE 6:1 is more gentle and suitable for delicate structures or fine patterning.

North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the BOE market. The increasing demand for BOE in the manufacturing of microelectronic devices and sensors is expected to drive the market growth in these regions. The market share of BOE in North America and Europe is expected to be around 25% each during the forecast period.The rest of the regions like Latin America, Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the BOE market due to the increasing demand for electronic devices and the growing technological advancements in these regions. The market share of BOE in these regions is expected to be around 5% each during the forecast period.

The Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) market is a highly competitive landscape with the presence of numerous players. The major players operating in the market include Stella Chemifa, Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical, FDAC, Zhejiang Morita New Materials, Soulbrain, KMG Chemicals, Jiangyin Jianghua, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical, Suzhou Boyang Chemical, Jiangyin Runma, Puritan Products (Avantor), Columbus Chemical Industries, and Transene Company.

Stella Chemifa reported sales revenue of approximately $336 million in 2020. Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical reported sales revenue of around $250 million, while KMG Chemicals reported revenue of approximately $595 million.



The Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market is expected to grow from USD 128.00 Million in 2022 to USD 165.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.The Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) target market is primarily driven by the growing demand for pure and high-quality gases in various industrial applications. CMS is widely used as a separation material in gas processing for its ability to selectively purify gases. The increasing awareness among various industries to curb pollution levels is driving the demand for CMS. The rise in demand for purified hydrogen and oxygen in chemical and petrochemical industries has also contributed to the growth of this market. Moreover, the expanding applications of CMS in the medical and pharmaceutical sector for the production of high-purity gases is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.The latest trend observed in the Carbon Molecular Sieves market is the growing adoption of hybrid CMS that combines the benefits of both zeolites and activated carbons to achieve higher gas selectivity and superior adsorption properties.

There are different types of CMS available in the market, including:

• Adsorption Cycle 60s

• Adsorption Cycle 120s

Adsorption Cycle 60s and 120s CMS are differentiated based on the time they take to adsorb gases. Adsorption Cycle 60s CMS adsorbs gases faster than Adsorption Cycle 120s CMS. On the other hand, Other CMS includes specialty products that are used for specific applications, such as air separation, hydrogen purification, or helium recovery, among others.

The report further suggests that the market share of CMS in Asia Pacific is expected to be around 45% by 2026, followed by North America with a share of approximately 30%, and Europe with a share of around 20%. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness growth in the CMS market, albeit at a slower pace.

The global carbon molecular sieves (CMS) market is highly competitive, with a few dominant market players such as Osaka Gas Chemical, Kuraray, and Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical. These players are backed by strong manufacturing capabilities, extensive distribution networks, and a diverse product portfolio.Osaka Gas Chemical is a leading player in the global CMS market. The company manufactures a variety of CMS products for various end-use applications such as gas separation, air separation, and hydrogen purification. Kuraray is another major player in this market, offering high-quality CMS products that are used in multiple applications such as PSA units, nitrogen generators, and methane generators, among others.

In terms of revenue, some of the leading players in the CMS market include Osaka Gas Chemical, Kuraray, and Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical. In 2020, Osaka Gas Chemical reported sales revenue of USD 598 million, while Kuraray reported sales revenue of USD 5.7 billion. Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical reported sales revenue of USD 1 billion in 2020.

The Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market is expected to grow from USD 4.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.60% during the forecast period.The global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for household and industrial cleaning products, growing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. Moreover, the widespread usage of LAB in various end-use industries, including detergent, lubricant, and industrial cleaner manufacturing, has further contributed to the market's revenue growth.One of the latest trends observed in the LAB market is the increasing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly products. With increasing environmental concerns, many companies are focusing on developing and producing LAB using renewable resources, such as vegetable oil, instead of fossil fuels. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the market, particularly in the years to come.

There are four types of LAB:

• HF paraffins

• AlCl3 paraffins

• solid catalyst-Detal

• HF-olefins

HF paraffins and AlCl3 paraffins are obtained by reacting propylene with benzene using hydrofluoric acid or aluminum chloride as a catalyst, respectively. Solid catalyst-Detal involves using a solid catalyst to produce LAB, while HF-olefins use hydrofluoric acid to produce LAB from olefins.

The Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, due to their rising population and increasing demand for household and industrial cleaning products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a market share of over 50% in the global LAB market by 2024.Other regions expected to have significant market shares include the Middle East and Africa, due to a large and growing demand for detergents and cleaning products in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to have a substantial market share, although growth may be slower due to increasing regulations and a shift towards eco-friendly products.

Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) is a petrochemical compound used as a raw material for the manufacturing of various household and industrial detergents. The global LAB market is highly competitive, with numerous established players operating in the market. Some of the key players operating in the market are CEPSA, Sasol, ISU Chemical, Unggul Indah Cahaya, Indorama, ECHEM, Farabi Petrochemicals, Quimica Venoco, Reliance, Indian Oil, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Nirma, Qatar Petroleum, LABIX (Thaioil Group), Iran Chemical Industries, Hansa Group, Formosan Union Chemical, Jinling Petrochemicals, Fushun Petrochemicals, and Jintung Petrochemicals.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the companies operating in the LAB market are as follows:

- Sasol: USD 7.2 billion

- CEPSA: USD 5.7 billion

- Reliance: USD 42.2 billion

- Indian Oil: USD 80.7 billion

