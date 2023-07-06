Market Analysis: Post Consumer Resin Market, Benzenethiol Market, Phase Change Thermal InterfaceMaterialMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market, Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PCTIM) Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market is expected to grow from USD 28.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 42.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.The Post Consumer Resin (PCR) market is a rapidly growing industry and is mainly driven by growing awareness regarding sustainable packaging and increasing demand for recycled products. PCR is a type of plastic material that is made from recycled post-consumer waste. It is used in various applications such as food and beverage packaging, personal care products, and household goods.The target market for PCR includes companies that are looking for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. In recent years, many large corporations have adopted PCR as part of their sustainability initiatives. This has created a considerable opportunity for the growth of the PCR market. Additionally, government regulations and policies promoting sustainable packaging have further supported the growth of the market.

There are several types of PCR available in the market:

• PET

• PP

• HDPE

• LDPE

PET PCR, made from recycled PET bottles, is widely used in the production of food and beverage packaging, while PP PCR is used in the production of automotive parts and home appliances. HDPE PCR is commonly used in the production of plastic containers and bags, while LDPE PCR is used in the production of garbage bags and shrink wraps. The market demand for PCR is increasing due to the growing environmental concerns and the need to reduce plastic waste.

The post-consumer resin (PCR) market is expected to witness significant growth across North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the USA, and China. North America is projected to be the largest market, driven by stringent regulations promoting the use of recycled plastic products. The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapidly growing packaging industry and initiatives by governments to promote eco-friendly products. Europe is also expected to witness substantial growth, thanks to increasing demand for sustainable products in the region. The USA and China are also expected to observe high growth, mainly due to a surge in environmental awareness and rising government initiatives to reduce plastic waste.

Far Eastern New Century is a leading player in the PCR market, providing high-quality and sustainable products to its customers. Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech is another major player, offering a wide range of PCR products to different industries. MBA Polymers is known for its innovative products and solutions in the PCR market, which help in reducing environmental impacts.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the listed companies are:

- Far Eastern New Century: $11.65 billion (2019)

- DAK Americas: $3.82 billion (2018)

- Plastipak Holdings: $3.25 billion (2019)

- Indorama Ventures (Custom Polymers PET): $10.8 billion (2019)

- Biffa: $1.29 billion (2020)

The Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market is expected to grow from USD 23.00 Million in 2022 to USD 36.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.Benzenethiol, also known as phenylthiol or thiophenol, is a colorless to pale yellow oily liquid with a strong, unpleasant odor. It is primarily used as a feedstock chemical for the manufacture of pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and dyes. The global market for benzenethiol is expected to grow at a healthy rate owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and textiles.The major factors driving revenue growth of the benzenethiol market include its intermediate use in the synthesis of various chemicals, including fungicides, herbicides, and pharmaceuticals. Its applications in the manufacturing of dyes and pigments are also expected to boost its demand.

There are two types of benzenethiol available in the market -

• purity 98%-99%

• purity>99%

The 98%-99% purity level is standard and is used in many industries for its antimicrobial properties, which make it useful in disinfectants, antiseptics, and preservatives. On the other hand, the higher purity level of 99% or more is typically used in high-end products such as perfumes, flavors, and fine chemicals because of its exceptional properties that enhance the purity and strength of the end product. The higher purity level is also preferable in the pharmaceutical industry as it reduces the chances of contamination, ensuring better quality products.

Benzenethiol, also known as thiophenol, finds applications as a pharmaceutical intermediate, pesticide, and photoinitiator. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a building block for the synthesis of drugs that are used to treat various diseases such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. As a pesticide, it serves as a fungicide, which helps protect crops from fungal infections. In the printing industry, it acts as a photoinitiator, initiating the polymerization of the printing ink upon exposure to UV light.

The global market for Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) is witnessing steady growth in various regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the United States (USA), and China. North America is a prominent market due to the increasing demand for Benzenethiol in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. In APAC, China and India are driving market growth due to their expanding pharmaceutical industries, increasing adoption of Benzenethiol in agricultural applications, and rise in disposable incomes of consumers. Europe is also a key market, owing to the growing demand for Benzenethiol in the plastics and coatings industries. The USA is another significant market, driven by the rising demand for organic solvents in end-use applications. Overall, the Benzenethiol market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

The global market for Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) is highly competitive, with several players operating in the space. Key players include Sumitomo Seika, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials, and Nandadeep Chemicals.

In terms of sales revenue, Sumitomo Seika reported $2.1 billion in revenue in 2019, while Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials reported $970 million in revenue in 2018. Nandadeep Chemicals does not publicly disclose its revenue figures.

The Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PCTIM) Market is expected to grow from USD 81.00 Million in 2022 to USD 128.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.The Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PCTIM) market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand for PCTIMs in various applications such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries. PCTIMs are widely used in electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets as they offer improved thermal conductivity and dissipation, leading to enhanced performance and longevity of the devices.The growing trend of miniaturization and integration of electronic components is also driving the demand for PCTIMs. These materials help to transfer the heat generated by components to adjacent surfaces efficiently, which is essential for the proper functioning of these devices.

The two most common types of PCTIM are:

• Thermal Pad

• Thermal Paste

Thermal Pad is a sheet of heat-conductive material that absorbs the heat produced by the device. It comes in various thicknesses and is easy to install. Thermal Paste, on the other hand, is a paste-like material that is typically applied to the surface of the heat sink or processor. This material fills in the small gaps and imperfections that are present on the surface, resulting in improved heat transfer.

As of 2020, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for over 40% of the global PCTIM market share. Europe and North America followed, with shares of around 25% and 20%, respectively. The growing demand for PCTIM in the automotive and aerospace industries in these regions has contributed to their market share.It is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will continue to dominate the PCTIM market in the coming years, with an expected market share of over 50% by 2026. North America and Europe are also expected to maintain their market shares, with expected market shares of around 20% and 25%, respectively, by 2026. Other regions, such as South America, the Middle East, and Africa, are also expected to witness significant growth in the PCTIM market.

The Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PCTIM) market is highly competitive, with a few dominant players operating in the market. These companies include Laird, Henkel, Honeywell, Shin-Etsu, 3M, Semikron, Boyd, AI Technology, Guangdong Liwang New Material, Shenzhen Hongfucheng, Parker, and Zhongshi Technology.

Sales revenue figures of some of the key companies in the PCTIM market are as follows:

- Laird: $1.5 billion

- Henkel: $23.7 billion

- Honeywell: $32.6 billion

- Shin-Etsu: $12.2 billion

- 3M: $32.2 billion

