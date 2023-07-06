Moment At Home Launches With A Line Of High-Quality And Carefully Crafted Scented Candles
Moment At Home, A Scented Candle Specialist, Launches With A Line Of High-Quality And Carefully Crafted Scented Candles Which Are Now Available Nationwide.
Special moments in life deserve to be celebrated, and at Moment At Home, we strive to capture the essence of those moments in our carefully crafted candles.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Moment At Home is proud to announce the launch of its innovative candle manufacturing and sales company. Dedicated to creating and remembering those unforgettable life moments through the power of scent memory, Moment At Home offers a beautiful range of high-quality candles that elevate any environment.
Driven by a passion for craftsmanship and a commitment to excellence, Moment At Home meticulously handcrafts each candle with premium ingredients to deliver a sensory experience like no other. Whether it's to set a relaxing ambiance, create an intimate atmosphere, or celebrate life's special moments, Moment At Home candles are designed to transform any space into a sanctuary of tranquility and serenity.
At Moment At Home, we understand that scents have the ability to evoke emotions and memories. That's why our team of artisans has curated an exquisite collection of fragrances, blending both classic and unique aromas. From our soothing Warm Casmir Reverie to our bright and energizing Sorrento Sunset, our diverse range of scents caters to a wide array of preferences, ensuring there's a perfect candle for everyone.
"Life moves fast! We’re all surrounded by technology providing instant access and have endless to-do lists so it’s difficult to take time for yourself and to slow down. It’s important though. Special moments in life deserve to be celebrated, and at Moment At Home, we strive to capture the essence of those moments in our carefully crafted candles." said Brandon Stevenson, founder and CEO of Moment At Home. "Our goal is to create an immersive experience that transports individuals to a place of tranquility, allowing them to unwind, celebrate, and cherish the precious moments."
To ensure exceptional quality, every Moment At Home candle is made with premium materials and must undergo a rigorous curing and testing process prior to making it’s way to our consumer. Our hand-poured coconut wax candles are clean-burning, providing a long-lasting and even distribution of fragrance. The thoughtfully designed packaging adds a touch of elegance, making our candles a perfect gift for loved ones or a well-deserved treat for oneself.
To celebrate our launch, Moment At Home is offering an exclusive promotion. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a 20% discount on their first purchase by using the code LAUNCH20 at checkout. Additionally, Moment At Home offers free shipping on all orders over $50.
About Moment At Home, Inc.
Moment At Home is a Los Angeles-based candle manufacturing and sales company dedicated to curating unforgettable moments through the power of scent and light. Each Moment At Home candle is meticulously handcrafted with premium ingredients to deliver a sensory experience that transforms any space into a sanctuary of tranquility and serenity. With a diverse range of exquisite fragrances and sustainable materials, Moment At Home is committed to creating high-quality candles that elevate the everyday.
For more information about Moment At Home and to explore our collection, visit momentathome.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Brandon Stevenson at Brandon@momentathome.com.
Brandon Stevenson
Moment At Home, Inc.
