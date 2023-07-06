MarketStudy: NitrileButadieneRubberPowderMarket,FluorosiliconeElastomerMarket,NicotinamideMononucleotideMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market, Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market, Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market is expected to grow from USD 365.00 Million in 2022 to USD 470.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.The global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market witnessed significant growth over the past few years and is expected to continue to grow at an impressive rate in the future. The market is driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for NBR powder in various applications, including automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas industries, as it offers excellent resistance to oil, fuel, and chemical exposure. Moreover, the rising use of NBR powder in the production of gloves, seals, and gaskets is further propelling the market growth.The latest trend followed by the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market is the increasing shift towards bio-based NBR powder, as it is more sustainable and eco-friendly compared to synthetic NBR powder. This trend is expected to drive the demand for bio-based NBR powder in the future.

There are two types of NBR powder available in the market:

• High Acrylonitrile Content Type (HHNBR)

• General Acrylonitrile Content Type (NBR)

The High Acrylonitrile Content Type is known for its high-temperature resistance and excellent abrasion properties, making it ideal for applications such as automotive seals, gaskets, and belts. On the other hand, the General Acrylonitrile Content Type is used in applications that require moderate resistance to oil and chemicals, such as hoses, tubing, and seals.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market, accounting for approximately 40% of the market share in terms of value. The report also predicts that the market share of NBR powder in Europe and North America will be around 20% and 25% respectively. The remaining market share will be distributed among other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report further states that the increasing demand for NBR powder from automotive and other industrial sectors in Asia Pacific region is the major factor driving the growth of the market in the region.

The global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market is highly competitive and is fragmented in nature. The leading companies operating in the market are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem, Nitriflex, Zeon, Sibur, TAPRATH, Apcotex Industries, Huangshan Hualan Technology, and Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals. These companies are involved in producing and supplying Nitrile Butadiene rubber powder for various applications like the automotive industry, oil and gas industry, and industrial manufacturing.

As per the financial reports of 2020, few of the sales revenue figures of these companies are:

- Omnova Solutions - $695.1 million

- LANXESS - €6.1 billion

- LG Chem - $71.3 billion

- Nitriflex - $205 million

- Zeon - ¥265.4 billion

The Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market is expected to grow from USD 279.80 Million in 2022 to USD 388.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.The Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) market is a rapidly growing industry that is expected to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. FVMQ is a synthetic rubber that is resistant to extreme temperatures, chemicals, and oil. Due to its excellent resistance properties, FVMQ finds extensive usage in the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries, among others.The major factors driving the growth of the Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) market are increasing demand from the automotive industry for automotive components that remain flexible at low temperatures, increasing demand from the aerospace industry for high-performance sealing materials, and increasing demand for electronics and electrical products.

There are three types of FVMQ:

• Liquid FVMQ

• Solid FVMQ

• Semisolid FVMQ.

Liquid FVMQ possesses good resistance to oil and fuel, making it ideal for use in the automotive industry. Solid FVMQ is often used in aircraft fuel systems, as it can operate at extremely low temperatures and is resistant to aviation fuels. Semisolid FVMQ is used in sealing applications because of its ability to withstand high temperatures.

The Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for the product in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and chemical. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand from emerging economies such as China and India. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand from the automotive industry. The USA is expected to remain a key growth driver for the market due to the presence of major aerospace companies. China is also expected to witness exponential growth due to the increasing production of automobiles in the region.

The market share percentage valuation of the Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) market in different regions is as follows:

- Asia Pacific: 35%

- North America: 30%

- Europe: 25%

- Rest of the World: 10%

Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market is highly competitive as it's dominated by a few major players. The key players operating in the market include Dow, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, Shenzhen Guanheng, Fuzhou Aluda New Material, KCC, Huanxin Fluoro Material, Weihai Newera Chemical, and FuJian YongHong New Materials. These companies offer fluorosilicone elastomer products that are widely used in the automotive, aerospace, industrial, and electrical & electronics industries.

The sales revenue of a few of the above-listed companies in 2020 are:

- Dow: USD 42.2 billion.

- Momentive: USD 1.7 billion.

- Wacker Chemie AG: USD 4.9 billion.

The Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market is expected to grow from USD 254.70 Million in 2022 to USD 496.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period.The Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market is gaining traction due to the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with the consumption of NMN supplements. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's has led to a surge in demand for NMN supplements. Additionally, the aging population is a significant factor driving growth in the NMN market, as it is believed that NMN can help combat the effects of aging by supporting NAD+ levels.The emerging trend in the NMN market is the shift towards plant-based and organic NMN supplements, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and concerned about the quality and safety of the products they consume. This trend is likely to enhance revenue growth in the NMN market.

NMN is available in two types:

• With Content Below 98%

• Content Above 98%

NMN content below 98% has several uses, including its use as a dietary supplement. It is instrumental in improving metabolic processes and reducing the effects of aging. It aids in DNA repair, enhances insulin sensitivity, and strengthens the immune system. Additionally, it is linked to weight loss, promotes healthy brain function, and reduces muscle fatigue during endurance exercises. NMN content below 98% boasts excellent properties that make it a popular choice among people looking for anti-aging solutions and cognitive enhancement.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) is a molecule found in the body which has been linked to anti-aging benefits. It is now commonly used in health care products and supplements due to its role in boosting metabolism and cellular energy production. Additionally, NMN is also used in cosmetics due to its potential to improve skin elasticity and promote collagen generation.

Overall, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36% in 2021, followed by Europe with a market share of around 28%. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a market share of around 25%, and the remaining regions will account for the remaining market share.

The Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market is highly fragmented, with a significant number of companies operating amidst the growing trend of anti-aging supplements. Some of the key players include GeneHarbor, Herbalmax, Genex Formulas, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical, Maac10 Formulas, EffePharm, Bontac, CELFULL, and Kingdomway.

While sales revenue figures are not publicly available for all the companies listed, recent reports indicate that GeneHarbor has been experiencing significant growth, with sales of up to $1 million per month. Herbalmax, on the other hand, reported annual revenue of over $5 million in 2019, while Genex Formulas reported sales of over $1 million in the same year.

