Gov. Pritzker Names Precious Brady-Davis to Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board

ILLINOIS, July 5 - Chicago—Today Governor JB Pritzker announced his appointment of Precious Brady-Davis to the board of commissioners for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago. Brady-Davis currently serves as Associate Regional Communications Director at the Sierra Club and has an extensive history as an advocate and nonprofit coordinator. She will fill the currently vacant seat on the nine-member board of commissioners.





"The appointment of a lifelong advocate and trailblazer like Precious Brady-Davis will bring another fierce voice in defense of environmental justice and equity to the MWRD board," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I am proud to appoint her to this essential role and hope that Black, trans youth across Illinois see a role model for civic engagement and service to others that reflects their own identities and experiences in her work."





MWRD of Greater Chicago protects Lake Michigan and local waterways from environmental concerns, and manages wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects and programs in the Greater Chicago area. Their 2021-2025 Strategic Plan calls for a commitment to environmental responsibility and health and safety as the region adapts to the growing effects of climate change.





"I'm honored to join the board and serve the nearly 13 million people who access MWRD services every day," said Precious Brady-Davis. "MWRD has a responsibility to lead in environmental problem-solving while protecting the most vulnerable members of the Chicagoland region. These are both missions I have worked for throughout my life, and I look forward to continuing that work with MWRD."





Brady-Davis previously ran for MWRD Commissioner in 2022. She was the first Black trans woman to ever appear on the Cook County Ballot. Brady-Davis has also served as deputy press secretary and regional communications manager for the Sierra Club, as well as Youth Outreach Coordinator at the Center on Halsted and Assistant Director of Diversity Recruitment Initiatives at Columbia College Chicago. She is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a degree in liberal arts.