An Evening with The Doobie Brothers to Headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Saturday, August 12th

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The - The Illinois State Fair announced today that American rock band The Doobie Brothers will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Saturday, August 12.





For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four Grammy Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.





Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.





"It is not often we get opportunity to have a band that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame play at the Illinois State Fair," said Illinois State Manager Rebecca Clark. "The Doobie Brothers transcend generations making this a show for all fairgoers."





Ticket sales for The Doobie Brothers go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Fair Box Office or on Ticketmaster . Tickets for all other announced show are on sale now as well.





Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Saturday, August 12: An Evening with The Doobie Brothers

Tier 3 - $75 / Tier 2 - $80 / Tier 1 - $85 / SRO Track - $85 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $140





Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with Tenille Townes

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.





Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10-20 in Springfield.












