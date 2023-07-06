Market Analysis: GBL and NMP Market, Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market, Electronic Grade Ammonia (NH3)Market till 2030

Market Analysis: GBL and NMP Market, Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market, Electronic Grade Ammonia (NH3)Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The GBL and NMP Market is expected to grow from USD 997.60 Million in 2022 to USD 1975.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period.The global GBL and NMP market is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, and electronics. GBL and NMP are widely used as solvents, intermediates, and cleaning agents in these industries.The target market for GBL and NMP includes various industries such as pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, and electronics. In the pharmaceutical industry, GBL and NMP are used as solvents for drug synthesis, while in the paints and coatings industry, they are used as cleaning agents, solvents, and dispersants. In the electronics industry, GBL and NMP are used as cleaning agents and adhesives.

1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (NMP) and Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL) are both chemical compounds that are widely used in various industrial processes. NMP is a highly versatile solvent, a strong polar aprotic solvent that is soluble in water and the majority of organic solvents. Its primary use is as a solvent for polymeric materials and resins such as polyvinyl chloride and polyvinylpyrrolidone. On the other hand, GBL is a precursor to the production of various chemicals and materials such as pyrrolidones and pyrrolidinones, and as a solvent for chemical reactions. It is also prominently used in the production of synthetic products such as pesticides, herbicides, and pharmaceuticals.

GBL and NMP are two solvents with diverse applications. In the battery industry, GBL is used as an electrolyte because of its high boiling point and excellent solubility. In the spice industry, GBL is used as a flavoring agent because of its sweet and sour taste. In the pharmaceutical industry, GBL is used as a precursor in the synthesis of various drugs, including GHB. NMP is used as a solvent in the chemical industry, particularly in the production of polymers. Both GBL and NMP have been used in various other industrial applications, including adhesives, coatings, and cleaning agents.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the GBL and NMP market due to an increase in industrialization and the demand for paints and coatings. The region is predicted to have a significant market share percentage valuation of around 45% by 2025. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a substantial market share in the GBL and NMP market, with valuations of around 25% and 20%, respectively, by 2025.

The GBL and NMP market is highly competitive and consists of several major players, including BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland, Lyondellbasell, Eastman, Abtonsmart Chemical Group, Tokyo Chemical Industry, and MYJ Chemical. These companies offer a wide range of products, such as solvents, cleaning agents, and polymer precursors, which are widely used in various industries, including automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

In terms of revenue figures, BASF reported sales revenue of €63.9 billion in 2020, while Lyondellbasell reported sales revenue of $30.3 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation reported sales revenue of ¥3,328 billion in 2020, while Eastman reported sales revenue of $8.5 billion in the same year. Abtonsmart Chemical Group, Tokyo Chemical Industry, and MYJ Chemical do not publicly disclose their sales revenue figures.



The Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market is expected to grow from USD 137.30 Million in 2022 to USD 175.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period.The Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) market is a niche market that caters to various industries ranging from electronics and automotive to healthcare and construction. The primary factor driving revenue growth in this market is the increasing demand for innovative and high-performance glass-based materials. The growing need for improved durability, better aesthetics, and functionality has led to a rise in the production of powder glass. Additionally, the increased demand for energy-efficient products has acted as a catalyst in driving the growth of the Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) market.The latest trend in the Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) market is the development of eco-friendly products and the use of recycled materials. The shift towards sustainable products has been acknowledged by the industry players and they are increasingly adopting green initiatives in their production processes.

These pastes are categorized based on the temperature at which they are fired, as follows:

• Below 430℃: This type of powder glass can be fired at low temperatures and is often used for decorating glasswares or ceramics. It can also be used for creating intricate designs on metal, wood, or other surfaces.

• 430℃-500℃: This type of powder glass is fired at medium temperatures and is commonly used for making decorative art objects such as jewelry, beads, and small sculptures. This type of powder glass can also be used for creating mosaics or fused glass pieces.

• Above 500℃: This type of powder glass can be fired at high temperatures and is used for making larger glass products such as tiles, plates, and bowls. The high firing temperature allows for a more durable and long-lasting product.

Powder glass, or glass pastes, have found wide applications in a range of industries including electronics and semiconductors, LED and OLED lighting, home appliances, and research methodology. In LED and OLED lighting, powder glass is used as phosphors, coatings, and encapsulants while in electronics and semiconductors it serves as insulators, conductors, and dielectric materials. Powder glass is also used as glazing agents in home appliances such as refrigerators and ovens.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) market, with a market share of around 40% by the year 2025. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for Powder Glass in the automotive and construction industries.North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Powder Glass market, with a market share of approximately 25% each by 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced technologies in various industries like healthcare, electronics, and construction.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to witness steady growth in the Powder Glass market, with a market share of around 5% each by 2025.

Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market is a highly competitive market. The key players operating in this market include Nippon Electric Glass, NAMICS, Ferro, SCHOTT, Showa Denko Materials, YEK Glass, AGC, Shenzhen Sialom Advanced Materials, Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials, and Anywhere Powder.

The market revenue of some of the leading companies in the global powder glass (glass pastes) market is as follows:

- Nippon Electric Glass: USD 2.83 billion

- AGC: USD 13.97 billion

- SCHOTT: USD 2.31 billion

The Electronic Grade Ammonia (NH3) Market is expected to grow from USD 119.70 Million in 2022 to USD 171.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.The electronic grade ammonia (NH3) target market has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for NH3 in the electronics industry to manufacture semiconductors, thin-film heads, and flat panel displays. These products require high purity ammonia to avoid contamination and ensure quality. Additionally, the growing demand for renewable energy sources such as solar cells is also expected to drive the growth of this market.The latest trend in the electronic grade ammonia market is the adoption of new technologies and processes to improve the purity levels of ammonia. With increasing demand for high-purity NH3, manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop cost-effective and efficient production processes.

There are two main types of electronic grade ammonia -

• Above 99.9999% Purity

• Above 99.999% Purity

The above 99.9999% purity ammonia is known as ultra-high-purity ammonia and is used in applications where any impurities can cause significant damage to the end product. The above 99.999% purity ammonia is high-purity ammonia and is commonly used in electronic applications that require a high degree of purity.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electronic Grade Ammonia (NH3) market, with a market share of over 50% in the year 2020. The driving factors behind this dominance are the increasing demand from countries like China, Japan, and India, who are heavily investing in the electronics industry. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant market share due to the presence of key players in the semiconductor and electronics industry. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to have marginal market shares due to slow growth in the electronics industry in these regions. Overall, the Electronic Grade Ammonia (NH3) market is expected to grow globally, and the Asia Pacific region will continue to dominate the market, with a steady market share in the coming years.

The electronic grade ammonia (NH3) market is experiencing significant growth owing to an increase in the demand for electronic devices and the surging trend of miniaturization of electronic components. The major players in the market are Linde plc, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd., Haining Indusair Electronics Co., Ltd., Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co., Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd.

The sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are:

- Linde plc: $28.2 billion (2020)

- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd.: $1.7 billion (2020)

- Air Liquide S.A.: $22.3 billion (2020)

- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.: $9.5 billion (2020)

