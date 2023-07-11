Seniors Get Emergency Help with New Smart Watch from Medical Care Alert

SmartWatch PRO from Medical Care Alert. Smart Watch for seniors with fall detection. SmartWatch PRO features GPS and Fall Detection, Pedometer, Heart rate monitor. Medical Care Alert

New Smart Watch designed for seniors by Medical Care Alert. Get 24/7 emergency help. Fall Detection feature for extra security. No cell phone or Wi-Fi required.

Our smart watch with fall detection is designed with seniors in mind. Other smart watches with fall detection are designed for runners and joggers, so they don't work right for elderly seniors.” — Bryan Stapp

NORTHVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Seniors have a new way to stay safe at home or on-the-go with the release of the new SmartWatch PRO from Medical Care Alert. This smart watch for seniors with fall detection is designed for seniors to get emergency help when needed, and stay connected with family and friends.Unlike standard smart watches, the SmartWatch PRO is designed with seniors in mind and offers automatic fall detection as an optional feature.“The SmartWatch PRO is easy for seniors to use because it has a large clear display, and doesn’t require a cellphone or Wi-Fi,” said Bryan Stapp, President of Medical Care Alert. “The watch also features automatic fall detection on the wrist, a feature our clients have been asking for.” Stapp added.The SmartWatch PRO is equipped with features to help seniors stay safe and healthy. The watch is easy to use and includes:• Clear display shows the date and time (digital or analog watch face)• Press the crown button for 24/7 emergency help• Pedometer to track steps• Heart Rate monitor• “Virtual Assistant” can answer questions like “will it rain tomorrow?” or “who won the World Series in 1984?”.• Automatic fall detection can initiate a call to the emergency response center (optional feature).• Caregiver smartphone app to track location, schedule and send medication reminders to the watch.A companion smart phone app allows family members or caregivers to track the watch’s location, send scheduled medication reminders to the watch, and keep track of important health information.Additional SmartWatch PRO Features Include:• Shower–safe to get wet. Highly water-resistant IPX8 rated.• GPS Location Services• T-Mobile cellular service built in, no additional charge or account required.• 48-hour battery life and Quick Charger (1-hour quick charge to 100%)• Comfortable watch strap with quick-release pins to customize the watch strap if desired.• 24/7 monitoring by EMT/EMD certified agents in our US-based emergency response centers.The smart watch for seniors includes GPS location services that can be used to locate the wearer in case of an emergency. This feature can be used to send an alert to family members or emergency services if the wearer is in danger or needs help.Smart Watch with Automatic Fall DetectionThe SmartWatch PRO offers automatic fall detection as an optional feature.This innovative feature allows the wearer to have automatic fall detection worn on their wrist, whereas most fall detection buttons are typically worn around the neck as a pendant.“Some smart watches offer fall detection but are designed for runners and joggers, and only call 911 or a friend,” said Stapp. “Our fall detection is designed for seniors and notifies our emergency response center agents with the wearer’s location and situation.”If a hard fall is detected, the SmartWatch PRO will sound an alarm and display “FALL DETECTED” on the watch display. The wearer will have up to 30 seconds to cancel the alarm if triggered accidentally. Otherwise, the watch will contact the emergency response center flagging the call as “FALL DETECTED” making the operator aware of the situation.Fall detection is never 100% accurate and the wearer is encouraged to always press their button for help in the event of an actual fall.SmartWatch PRO PricingThe SmartWatch PRO is available exclusively for order on Medical Care Alert’s website at http://www.medicalcarealert.com/PRO or calling 855-272-1010.The cost includes a one-time purchase of the watch, and a monthly subscription plan for service:• $149.95 SmartWatch PRO one-time purchase• $39.95 / month subscription for service and cellular• $10.00 / month add-on for automatic fall detectionSmartWatch PRO is available now and ships on the same or next business day when ordered.About Medical Care Alert:Medical Care Alert provides independence and peace of mind for thousands of seniors and their families in all 50 states. Systems cost around $1 day, with nothing to buy and no long-term contracts. Family owned and operated, the company has an A+ rating with the BBB and numerous awards for outstanding customer service including Angie's List and University of Florida Gator100 Awards. Learn more at https://www.MedicalCareAlert.com

Smart Watch for Seniors with Fall Detection: SmartWatch PRO from Medical Care Alert