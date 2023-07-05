Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Overnight Gun Violence in Paterson

“This weekend we saw gun violence impact communities across our country – and tragically our own state was not immune. Last night, as we celebrated our nation’s independence, the City of Paterson experienced two shooting incidents that resulted in the senseless loss of two young lives, and injuries to five other young people. While the men and women of the Paterson Police Department under the leadership of Officer in Charge Abbassi work with our law enforcement partners to bring the perpetrators to justice – and make no mistake, we will bring them to justice – we must also continue our work to prevent and heal the trauma brought upon our communities as a result of gun violence.

I am steadfast in my commitment to ending gun violence in our state. The Office of the Attorney General – and the New Jersey Law Enforcement community more broadly – will not rest until our residents can live their lives free of the threat of gun violence erupting in our neighborhoods, in our houses of worship, in our schools, in our shopping centers, at our family celebrations, and everywhere else that we gather to go about our everyday lives. The people of this state – and our nation – deserve better and I will continue to use every resource and authority of my office to deliver for them.”

