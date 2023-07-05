Oleic Acid Market Size Will Attain USD 690 Million by 2030 Growing at 4.61% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Oleic Acid Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

The global oleic acid market size was valued at USD 320 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 690 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.61% between 2023 and 2030. The pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and food & beverage (F&B) industries are among the rapidly expanding end-user verticals that are driving growth in the global oleic acid market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Oleic Acid Market Historical Data, and Forecasts Report 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global oleic acid market size was worth at USD 320 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass a value of USD 690 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.61% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

The report analyzes the global oleic acid market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the oleic acid industry.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/oleic-acid-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Oleic Acid Market Overview:

Oleic acid is an omega-9 monounsaturated fatty acid. This indicates that its carbon chain contains one double bond, which is located nine carbons from the omega end. At ambient temperature, oleic acid is odourless, colourless, and viscous liquid. It is most commonly found in animals, as well as in olive oil, canola oil, avocados, nuts, and animal lipids, among other vegetable sources. Numerous health benefits make it incredibly essential to human health.

Years of research indicate that consuming oleic acid can help reduce inflammation. Additionally, it is known to reduce cholesterol levels and increase insulin sensitivity. It is widely used in the cosmetics and personal care industries as a source of ingredients that maintain healthy skin due to its exceptional moisturizing properties. The global oleic acid industry is a market that is developing steadily, and the growth outlook during the forecast period is optimistic.





Oleic Acid Market: Growth Factors

Growing end-user demand will drive market expansion

Due to rising demand in end-user verticals like pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and food & beverage (F&B), the worldwide oleic acid market is predicted to rise fast during the forecast period. Oleic acid is utilized in salad dressings, sauces, and spreads due to its outstanding flavouring characteristics. It adds flavour and a buttery taste.

Since it can combine water and oil, oleic acid is also used as an emulsifier in the F&B business. It enhances food texture and consistency. The global industry's strong acceptance rate is also due to its nutritional benefits and use as a food processing equipment lubricant.

Oleic Acid Market: Restraining Factors

Raising raw material costs to limit market expansion

The volatility of the primary materials is one of the most significant constraints in the oleic acid industry. Vegetable oils and animal fats are some of the primary ingredients used to produce oleic acid, and the market encircling these sources is highly volatile and unpredictable. This can have an effect on production costs and ultimately the price of oleic acid. In addition, increasing competition from cheaper and similarly performing alternatives, such as fatty acids and synthetic emulsifiers, is a further growth constraint.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [210+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/oleic-acid-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 320 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 690 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.61% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Cargill, Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad, Procter & Gamble Co., BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Emery Oleochemicals, Croda International Plc., Godrej Industries Ltd., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Univar Solutions Inc.., Oleon NV, Jarchem Industries Inc., KLK Oleo, Kao Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Chemrez Technologies, Inc., Acme Synthetic Chemicals, Sea-Land Chemical Company, Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG, Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Peter Cremer North America, A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, and Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd. Key Segment By End-User, By Origin, By Grade, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options





Oleic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global oleic acid market is segmented based on end-user, origin, grade, and region.

Textiles & leather, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, automotives, paints & coatings, and others are the market segments based on end-user. In 2022, the cosmetics and personal care industry experienced the greatest expansion on the global market, followed by the food and beverage sector. In the former market, oleic acid's exceptional cosmetic properties have led to its widespread use as an emollient, surfactant, and moisturizing agent. It is utilized in numerous products, including lotions, creams, shampoos, and detergents. In addition, oleic acid is regarded as a crucial component when used as an emulsifier because it directly affects product consistency. According to a report published by Statista in 2020, over 34% of female respondents claimed to use luxury skin care products.

Based on origin, the global market for oleic acid is divided into animal-based and plant-based segments.

The global market is segmented by grade into technical, pharmaceutical, and food. The technical grade dominated the segment share in 2022, followed by the pharmaceutical grade and the food grade. Industrial applications for oleic acid of technical grade include the production of lubricants, detergents, and metalworking fluids. They are also used as basic materials in the production of biodiesel.

Due to its low impurity and high purity levels, pharmaceutical grade oleic acid is utilized in the production of oral and topical medications. Food-grade oleic acid is used as an ingredient in margarine, bakery products, and munchies, among others. During the 2019-2022 fiscal year, Australia's pharmaceutical industry was valued at AUD 5.7 billion.

The global Oleic Acid market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Textiles & Leather

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotives

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Origin

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

By Grade

Technical

Pharmaceutical

Food

Read More About This Premium Report Here | Oleic Acid Market By End-User (Textiles & Leather, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotives, Paints & Coatings, And Others), By Origin (Animal-Based And Plant-Based), By Grade (Technical, Pharmaceutical, And Food), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Oleic Acid market include -

Cargill Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad

Procter & Gamble Co.

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Emery Oleochemicals

Croda International Plc.

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Univar Solutions Inc..

Oleon NV

Jarchem Industries Inc.

KLK Oleo

Kao Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Chemrez Technologies Inc.

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

Sea-Land Chemical Company

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Peter Cremer North America

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global oleic acid market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.61% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global oleic acid market size was valued at around USD 320 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 690 Million, by 2030.

The global oleic acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the acid in several rapidly rising end-user verticals such as the pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and food & beverage (F&B) industry.

Based on end-user segmentation, cosmetics & personal care was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on grade segmentation, technical was the leading grade in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/oleic-acid-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Oleic Acid industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Oleic Acid Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Oleic Acid Industry?

What segments does the Oleic Acid Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Oleic Acid Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Origin, By Grade, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1617



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America will experience enormous growth returns

Due to the high demand for oleic acid in end-user industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals, North America is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the global oleic acid market. The United States is expected to have the highest growth rate, followed by Mexico and Canada.

Due to the increasing use of oleic acid in Europe's thriving food & beverage industry as well as its dominant cosmetics sector, the continent is projected to be the second-highest revenue generator. Europe has long been a leader in the development of innovative personal care and cosmetics. It contains some of the largest firms in the industry. High demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry, as well as the region's expanding population, are expected to propel Asia-Pacific's economic expansion. India, China, and Japan are the region's largest consumers of oleic acid.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2019, The International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), a non-profit international organization that deals with new technologies related to bioscience, announced the availability of gene-edited soyabean oil with high oleic content in the US market. The soybean oil is known as Calyno and has been developed by experts at Calyxt, Inc

In May 2021, Calyxt, Inc which is a technology company that used plants as its resource, announced that its range of premium high oleic low linolenic (HOLL) soybean oil traits has crossed all expectations in the premium oil market. Preliminary composition analysis has proven that the company’s product is the best option available in the commercial market

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/oleic-acid-market



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is oleic acid?

Which key factors will influence oleic acid market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the oleic acid market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the oleic acid market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the oleic acid market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the oleic acid market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Overprint Varnish Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/overprint-varnish-market



Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lightweight-aggregate-concrete-market



Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fire-retardant-treated-wood-market



Green Cement Market - By Product (Slag Based, Fly-Ash Based, Recycled Aggregates, And Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, And Others), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/green-cement-market



Global Furniture Polish Market By Product Type (Solvent, Liquid And Aerosols), Source (Alkyd, Melamine, Polyester, Lacquer And Others), End-Use (Household, Corporate Offices, Hospitality, Educational Institutes, Restaurants & Cafes, Furniture Manufacturers And Others), Sales Channel (Wholesaler/Distributors, Supermarket/Hypermarkets And Online Stores) : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/furniture-polish-market



Global Maleic Anhydride Market - By Application (1-4, Butanediol (BDO), Fumaric Acid, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Lubricant Additives, Copolymers, Malic Acid, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydrides, And Others), By Raw Material (Benzene And N-Butane), By End-User (Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Textile, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, And Others), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/maleic-anhydride-market



Global Polymeric Sand Market By Product Type (Polymeric Dust And Polymeric Sand), End-User (Industrial, Municipal, Commercial, And Residential), Application (Patios, Parking Spaces, Pool Deck, And Payments & Auxiliary Spaces): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polymeric-sand-market



China Hyaluronidase Market By Type (Animal-Derived Hyaluronidase, Synthetic Hyaluronidase), By Application (Chemotherapy, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery And Others): China Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/china-hyaluronidase-market



Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market By Product Types (General Grade, Reinforced, Plasticized, Others) By Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Industrial And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polyamide-market



Potassium Nitrate Market By Raw Material (Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate By Application (Agricultural Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, General Industries And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/potassium-nitrate-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?