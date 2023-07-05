Knipper Health appoints William “Bill” Fletcher as Senior Director, Traceability and Electronic Client Communications

Industry expert in serialization and traceability joins Knipper Health’s leadership team to drive compliance and expand services

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knipper Health, a leading health care solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, appointed William “Bill” Fletcher as its Senior Director, Traceability and Electronic Client Communications.



“Bill’s extensive experience and deep subject matter expertise in the life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, especially in the areas of serialization, traceability and electronic data interchange (EDI), adds to our already seasoned team,” said Chris Dillon, general manager of Knipper 3PL, Knipper’s business dedicated to third-party logistics (3PL).

Fletcher is an experienced executive with a 41-plus year history in the life sciences industry, with leadership roles in pharmaceutical and biotech packaging and labeling, research and development, warehousing, distribution and medical devices. His previous roles have included chief technology officer, director of development, product director and program director for software, hardware and online solutions in life sciences.

For 18 years before joining Knipper Health, Fletcher was managing director of Pharma Logic Solutions, LLC, a consulting company that specializes in compliance with global traceability and serialization regulations. He has assisted over 65 manufacturers, wholesalers and 3PL and distribution providers to implement serialization systems, packaging, labeling and related procedures—including several of the world’s largest drug or distribution providers—with both internal or contracted manufacturing, packaging and distribution.

For decades, Fletcher has spoken to audiences of hundreds during industry events around the world and across the United States. In 2013, he was asked to share his experience by speaking in the U.S. Capitol to congressional staff developing the Federal Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) of 2013, and more specifically, its Title II, the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), to improve the integrity of the U.S. drug supply chain and foster greater patient safety.

“I am excited to be a contributor for Knipper Health and Knipper 3PL and have already felt the great sense of community here with my colleagues,” Fletcher said. “This is a great time to join the company as we aim to solve many of the industry’s challenges with serialization and DQSA/DSCSA compliance and expand our services around the secure exchange of needed medications.”

The appointment of Fletcher further demonstrates Knipper Health’s strong desire to have highly experienced top leadership embedded in each area of business to ensure continued achievement of industry-best client satisfaction while driving aggressive revenue goals.

About Knipper Health

Knipper Health is a leading health care solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries for more than 35 years, with a focus on Sample Management and Marketing, Custom Pharmacy Solutions and 3PL services. Knipper has become the single source-provider of samples management services for many small, to large pharmaceutical customers. KnippeRx is a highly nimble, independent specialty pharmacy that serves both commercial and non-commercial needs. KnippeRx helps overcome the complex barriers to patient access by providing the shortest path from initiation of a prescription to delivery of essential therapy. Knipper 3PL provides storage and distribution of CRT, Cold Chain, Frozen and DEA III-V products along with full order to cash, chargebacks and contract management services.

