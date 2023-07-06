Market Analysis: PE-RT Market, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market, SOC (Spin on Carbon) HardmasksMarket for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: PE-RT Market, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market, SOC (Spin on Carbon) HardmasksMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The PE-RT Market is expected to grow from USD 874.40 Million in 2022 to USD 1166.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.PE-RT (Polyethylene of Raised Temperature Resistance) is a type of plastic material that is specifically designed for hot water distribution systems. It can withstand high temperature and pressure, making it an ideal choice for use in plumbing and heating applications. The global PE-RT market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly products. The target market for PE-RT includes residential, commercial, and industrial applications.The major factors driving revenue growth of the PE-RT market include the rising demand for hot water distribution systems in residential and commercial buildings, growing awareness about the benefits of using eco-friendly and durable materials, and increasing government regulations and policies aimed at promoting energy efficiency.

The different types of PE-RT are:

• Ethylene-Octene (Pe-Rt Type I)

• Ethylene-Hexene (Pe-Rt Type Ii)

• Ethylene-Butene (Pe-Rt Type Iii)

These types differ in their molecular structure, with the number of octene, hexene, or butene comonomers used in their production. Ethylene-octene (PE-RT Type I) has the highest flexibility, while ethylene-butene (PE-RT Type III) has the highest temperature resistance.

PE-RT (Polyethylene of Raised Temperature) is used in several applications, the most common of which are under-floor and wall heating & cooling, plumbing, and drinking water supply. PE-RT is an ideal material for under-floor and wall heating & cooling due to its flexibility, high-temperature resistance, and excellent creep resistance. In plumbing and drinking water supply, it is used for its high tribological and chemical resistance to prevent corrosion and bacterial growth. PE-RT is also used in industrial pipes and fittings for its excellent chemical resistance, thermal stability, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Other applications include gas distribution, mining, agriculture, and telecommunications.

The global PE-RT market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years, with North America, APAC, Europe, the USA, and China being some of the major regions driving this growth. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the widespread adoption of PE-RT tubes in applications such as floor heating systems, snow melting systems, and domestic water supply systems. Europe is also anticipated to witness significant growth due to the presence of several industrial manufacturers and high demand for PE-RT pipes. In APAC, the growth of the market is attributed to the rising construction activities and the increasing demand for energy-efficient heating systems. The USA and China are also likely to witness considerable growth in the market due to the increasing adoption of PE-RT pipes in various end-use industries.

DuPont, SK, LG Chem, LyondellBasell, DAELIM, INEOS Group, Sinopec, Dow Chemical, CNPC, DL Chemical are some of the leading companies operating in the PE-RT market. These companies play a crucial role in supporting the growth of the market by providing high-quality PE-RT products while maintaining a competitive price sensitive market.

According to the latest financial reports, DuPont sales revenue for Q3 2021 is USD 4.6 billion, SK sales revenue for Q3 2021 is USD 17.3 billion, LG Chem sales revenue for Q2 2021 is USD 8.1 billion, LyondellBasell sales revenue for Q2 2021 is USD 11.8 billion, and INEOS Group sales revenue for the year 2020 is USD 25.4 billion. These financial figures indicate the market expansion potential for PE-RT and other polymer materials.

The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.06% during the forecast period.The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market has seen steady growth over the years due to its versatile nature and broad range of applications. It is commonly used as a solvent in industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and agrochemicals. The growing demand for these industries is a major driver for revenue growth in the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market.Another factor driving the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market's growth is the development of more sustainable solutions. While NMP is highly effective as a solvent, there is a growing awareness of its potential health and environmental risks. As a result, there is an increasing demand for safer, more sustainable alternatives.

The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market is expected to witness substantial growth in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the USA, and China. In North America, the rapid growth of the chemical industry and the increasing demand for NMP as a solvent in various applications, such as oil and gas, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, are expected to drive market growth. In Asia-Pacific, the growing demand for NMP in end-use industries such as automotive, textiles, and electronics is expected to fuel market growth. In Europe, the stringent environmental regulations and increasing focus on sustainability are expected to drive the adoption of NMP as a green solvent, positively impacting market growth. In China and the USA, the increasing use of NMP in pharmaceuticals and battery manufacturing is expected to boost market growth.

The three types of NMP available in the market are:

• Electronic Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Industrial Grade

The electronic grade NMP is of high purity and is used in manufacturing microelectronics components such as semiconductors. The pharmaceutical grade NMP is used for drug formulation, drug delivery, and drug purification. The industrial grade NMP is used as a solvent in coatings, paints, and other industrial processes.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is a versatile solvent that finds applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, and petrochemical processing, among others. In electronics, NMP is used in the manufacture of semiconductors, LCD displays, and thin-film solar cells. In pharmaceuticals, it is employed as a drug delivery medium and a solvent for separating impurities. In paints and coatings, NMP serves as a paint stripper and viscosity modifier. It also aids in the production of high-performance polymers used in aerospace and automotive applications. Finally, in petrochemical processing, NMP finds use in separating aromatics and alkenes from saturated hydrocarbons.

The global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market is highly competitive with several global and regional players competing for market share. BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Eastman, Synmiway Chemical, MYI Chemical, Yuneng Chemical, Ganzhou Zhongneng, Guangming Chemicals, Ruian Chemical, SNET, CNSG are some of the key players operating in the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market.

In terms of revenue figures, BASF generated €59.3 billion in 2020, and Lyondellbasell reported sales of $20.3 billion in the same year. Mitsubishi Chemical recorded ¥3.2 trillion in revenues in 2020.

The SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market is expected to grow from USD 564.10 Million in 2022 to USD 1024.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.The SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks market is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for advanced semiconductor devices such as miniaturized and high-performance electronic products. Also, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and the internet of things are fueling the growth of the SOC Hardmasks market.

One of the latest trends in the SOC Hardmasks market is the increasing focus on research and development activities to produce advanced materials with high-performance characteristics. The use of advanced materials will help to improve the efficiency and reliability of semiconductor devices, leading to increased demand for SOC Hardmasks.

The two main types of SOC hardmasks are:



The hot-temperature spin on carbon hardmask is used when the subsequent etching process requires a much higher temperature. This hardmask has an increased thermal stability enabling it to withstand high-temperature processing. On the other hand, the normal spin on carbon hardmask works well for lower temperature conditions. These types of hardmasks have been instrumental in boosting the demand of the SOC hardmask market as they offer valuable properties such as excellent etch selectivity, superior mechanical properties, and durability during processing.



As per the research reports, it is expected that Asia-Pacific region will dominate the SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks market with a market share percentage valuation of around 50%. This is due to the expanding electronics industry and an increase in the demand for semiconductors, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant market shares due to the increasing use of SOC Hardmasks in the semiconductor fabrication process. The market share percentage valuation for North America and Europe is expected to be around 20% and 25%, respectively.Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region and the South American region are expected to witness modest growth in the SOC Hardmasks market with a market share percentage valuation of around 2-3%.

The SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with increasing demand for advanced electronic devices. The market is competitive, with several companies operating in the space. The major players in the SOC Hardmasks market are Samsung SDI, Merck Group, JSR, Brewer Science, Shin-Etsu MicroSi, YCCHEM, and Nano-C.

Sales Revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies:

- Samsung SDI: $21.44 billion (2019)

- Merck Group: $17.57 billion (2019)

- JSR: $3.13 billion (2019)

