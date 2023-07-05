Watch PACHA: American Indian/Alaska Native HIV Issues & HIV in AZ

Submit Release
July 05, 2023

77th PACHA Meeting meeting with Miguel and Rick

HIV.gov hosted a series of live conversations with participants in the 77th Meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), which was held June 28 and June 29, 2023, in-person in Phoenix, Arizona, and virtually. The meeting highlighted efforts to end the HIV epidemic in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities and in Arizona.

Rick Haverkate (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians), National HIV/HCV/STI Consultant, Indian Health Service, and PACHA member Laura Platero, JD, (Navajo), PACHA Member, Executive Director Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, discussed PACHA presentations, including topics such as tribal sovereignty and the importance of including AI/AN communities in HIV work.

John Sapero, MIL, Co-Chair, Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. and the National HIV/AIDS Subcommittee, and Director, Ending the HIV Epidemic Collaborative Research, LLC, spoke with federal HIV leaders about local HIV efforts throughout Arizona for AI/AN communities.

Kelly Vallo (Navajo/Acoma Pueblo), Native Youth Coordinator at the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona, and Rick Haverkate discussed PACHA presentations about HIV education and prevention in the youth population.

Miguel Gomez, Director, HIV.gov, spoke with Rick Haverkate about the Indigenous HIV/AIDS Syndemic Strategy: Weaving Together the National HIV, STI, and Viral HepatitisExit Disclaimer. Referred to as the Indigi-HAS, the Strategy complements the National HIV/AIDS Strategy and uses a syndemic approach to address HIV, hepatitis C virus, and sexually transmitted infections.

The PACHA meeting was livestreamed on hhs.gov. and included a PACHA-to-the-People community engagement session on June 28. If you would like to provide public comment, please submit your written statement by close of business Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to PACHA@hhs.gov.

