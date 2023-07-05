Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Claims In Imagine360, LLC Data Breach

/EIN News/ --

PITTSBURGH, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine 360, LLC recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on January 28, 2023 that impacted approximately 113,000 individuals personal information. The information potentially impacted in the breach included: names, medical information, health insurance information, and Social Security Numbers.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Imagine360, LLC related to this data breach. If you are a current or former member of Imagine360, you may be entitled to compensation. If you have received a notification from Imagine360 that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

