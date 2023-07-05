Warwick Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi today signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"I thank Mayor Picozzi and our partners in Warwick for recognizing the importance of this initiative and joining our growing coalition," said Governor McKee. "I look forward to seeing how the additional learning outside of school will help us better compete with our neighboring states."

"After exploring this initiative with our Boys and Girls Club Director, and our School Administration, I've decided to sign on to this initiative to try to improve education for our children, both inside and outside of the classroom," said Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi.

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

Warwick is the eighteenth community to partner with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, Smithfield, Pawtucket, North Kingstown, Jamestown, Cranston, Coventry, Hopkinton, Lincoln, Central Falls, New Shoreham, and Woonsocket.

###