Governor Ron DeSantis Announces List of Invalid Out-of-State Driver Licenses Issued to Undocumented Immigrants

Driver licenses given exclusively to undocumented immigrants in other states are invalid as of July 1, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has published a list of out-of-state license classes that are invalid in Florida as of July 1, 2023, in accordance with Senate Bill (SB) 1718. This list is available on the FLHSMV public website and notifies visitors of invalid licenses no longer accepted in this state.

Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed SB 1718, the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country. Among other provisions to combat Biden’s Border Crisis, the bill prohibits the issuance of a driver license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued exclusively to illegal aliens are invalid in Florida. Those presenting an invalid out-of-state driver license during a traffic stop will be subject to the penalties outlined in Section 322.03 Florida Statutes.

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The Biden administration may continue to abdicate its responsibilities to secure our border, but Florida will stand for the rule of law. Even if the federal government refuses, Florida will act decisively to protect our citizens, our state, and our country.”

“FLHSMV and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol are prepared to strictly enforce Senate Bill 1718,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This legislation supports two of our primary goals: to enhance homeland security and to interdict criminal activity. It communicates our state policy that Florida will not provide incentives to undocumented immigrants, while reminding criminal cartels and those who are planning to unlawfully cross our national border that Florida should not be their destination of choice. Florida will not accept driver licenses from those who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States. By doing this, we commit to a safer Florida.”

“This bill is about safety and security. When we enforce it, we ensure that the individuals we encounter are who they say they are and that they are welcome to enjoy all that the state has to offer,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. “Our priority is public safety and keeping our communities safe. We are committed to anything we can do to further that endeavor.”

Information regarding out-of-state license classes that are invalid in Florida was published on July 1, 2023, and is subject to change through periodic updates due to the revision of driver license issuance requirements in other states.

