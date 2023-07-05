Big Sky Medical Welcomes New Manager of Acquisitions to Their Team

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical, a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in healthcare properties, is pleased to announce the addition of Tyler Rhoades as their new Manager of Acquisitions. With an extensive background in real estate investment and a proven track record in strategic acquisitions, Tyler brings a wealth of expertise to the Big Sky team.



As Manager of Acquisitions, Tyler will play a vital role in expanding Big Sky's portfolio of healthcare, industrial, and senior service properties across the nation. Leveraging his strong industry relationships and analytical skills, Tyler will help lead the company's efforts in identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities that align with Big Sky's strategic objectives.

Tyler's extensive background in acquisitions makes him a valuable addition to the Big Sky team. His exceptional knowledge of market trends, deal structuring, and negotiation strategies will significantly enhance our capabilities in identifying and securing lucrative investment opportunities. Over the course of his career, he has sourced, negotiated, and closed over $680M of direct, off market acquisitions growing the total AUM by over 33% in just 3 years. As the Manager of Acquisitions, Tyler will lead a team of skilled professionals responsible for sourcing and evaluating potential investment properties, conducting due diligence, and executing transactions. His comprehensive knowledge of the healthcare sector, combined with his expertise in market analysis and investment strategies, positions him as an invaluable asset to the firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler to the Big Sky Medical team," said Jason Signor, CEO and Managing Partner. "His deep understanding of the medical real estate market will significantly contribute to our growth strategy. With his leadership, we are confident in expanding our portfolio of medical and life science properties, further solidifying our position as a prominent player in the industry."

Big Sky Medical focuses on acquiring and managing healthcare properties, including medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, and specialized clinics. The company's investment approach combines thorough market research, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to providing high-quality healthcare environments. By acquiring and optimizing properties that meet the needs of healthcare providers and their patients, Big Sky aims to generate long-term value and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities they serve.

"I am excited to join Big Sky Medical and contribute to the company's continued success," said Tyler. "Healthcare real estate presents unique opportunities, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive strategic acquisitions that align with Big Sky Medical's proven track record. Together, we will enhance the delivery of healthcare services and create value for our investors."

With the addition of Tyler, Big Sky reinforces its commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare real estate investment. The company continues to pursue its mission of delivering exceptional investment opportunities while fostering long-term partnerships with healthcare providers and stakeholders.

For more information about Big Sky Medical and their portfolio of healthcare properties, please visit BigSkyMed.com.

About Big Sky Medical:

At Big Sky, we leverage our deep understanding of healthcare delivery to produce unique opportunities which result in quality deal flow with superior returns. Although we tenaciously (strive to) outperform our peers, we value people and integrity first and foremost; Big Sky is more than just an investment management firm, we are a relationship firm.

