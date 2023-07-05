Good Greek Partners with American Red Cross as Hurricane Season Gets Underway
Florida’s Superhero Movers is launching the BE A SUPERHERO Campaign to Raise Money Before Disaster Strikes
Helping others is the Good Greek Way, and I’m proud that our clients and supporters are uniting with us to ensure the Red Cross has the resources it needs to continue these lifesaving services”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the largest independent moving company in Florida and World’s Only Total Relocation Company, is partnering with the American Red Cross South Florida Region as the 2023 Hurricane Season gets underway. To help make sure the Red Cross has the resources it needs to provide food, shelter and emotional support critical before, during and after disaster strikes, Good Greek is calling on the community to join them for the BE A SUPERHERO Campaign. Good Greek will match every donation up to $25,000.
— The Good Greek Spero Georgedakis
For more than 30 years Good Greek Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis has witnessed the devastating impact hurricanes have on Floridians. As a resident, Georgedakis has experienced every natural disaster since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. As a police officer, he’s rescued and aided countless victims. As a mover, he safeguards homes, salvages property and cleans up debris. Now as owner of Good Greek Insurance, he is helping families recover and rebuild. But when disaster strikes, big or small, it’s the work of the Red Cross that really inspires The Good Greek Spero. That’s why he’s supported the organization for countless years and currently serves on its Board of Directors. “The Red Cross is the first sign of hope people see following any disaster, its volunteers are true superheroes,” said Georgedakis, “Helping others is the Good Greek Way, at its core, and I’m proud that our clients and supporters are uniting with us to ensure the Red Cross has the resources it needs to continue these lifesaving services.”
When Ian Struck Southwest Florida in September, the Red Cross was there providing comfort, shelter and food. Good Greek was also there trucking in supplies from across the state and working on the ground assisting in the clean-up effort. When flooding ravaged Broward County in April, Good Greek teamed up with the Red Cross matching dollar for dollar every donation made to those victims. Even today, the Red Cross continues to offer support to those devastated by Ian, but their work stretches far beyond storms and flooding to include lifesaving skills training, support for our military veterans, and 40% of our nation’s blood supply.
“The American Red Cross works 365 days a year to ensure we are ready to help when needed. Our army of selfless volunteers can only fulfill the Red Cross mission before, during or after a storm with strong support from our community,” said Eric Roby, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter. “That’s why partnerships with companies like Good Greek Moving and Storage are so important. We are thankful for Good Greek’s commitment to the Red Cross and the leadership of American Red Cross Board Visionary and Good Greek owner Spero Georgedakis. Because of the funds raised through partnerships like this, the American Red Cross will continue to be able to spread hope down the street, across the county and around the world.” To donate, scan the QR Code and make a one-time donation or signup for monthly gift. You can also click here.
Other