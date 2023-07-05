Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on Court Decision Requiring WinRed to Comply with Connecticut Consumer Protection Investigation

Attorney General William Tong

07/05/2023

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued a statement following a decision by Superior Court Judge Cesar A. Noble requiring WinRed Technical Services (WRTS) to comply with Connecticut’s consumer protection investigation.

Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota and New York initiated an investigation in 2021 into both WinRed and ActBlue and whether the use of pre-checked recurring donation boxes that reportedly automatically enrolled donors into repeated donations is consistent with state consumer protection laws. WinRed has refused to respond to Connecticut’s civil investigative demands, and challenged the investigation as outside the realm of “trade or commerce” covered under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Judge Noble disagreed.

WinRed’s technical arm (WRTS), which manages the website and donation platform, must now respond to Connecticut’s investigative demands, or affirm under oath that it has no responsive documents within 30 days. WinRed PAC continues to challenge Connecticut’s jurisdiction in the investigation, and there and there will be further hearings on that matter.

“All consumers-- regardless of political affiliation-- are protected in Connecticut against deceptive and unfair marketing practices. This investigation is squarely a consumer protection action, and WinRed must comply with our civil investigative demands,” said Attorney General Tong.

