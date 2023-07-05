Dimethyl Silicone Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 12.46 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 10.86%: Zion Market Research

The global dimethyl silicone market size was valued at USD 5.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. Due to its expanding use in the cosmetic industry, the dimethyl silicone market is anticipated to expand significantly over the coming years.

The report delves deeper into several crucial aspects of the global dimethyl silicone market. It includes a detailed discussion of existing growth factors and restraints. Future growth opportunities and challenges that impact the dimethyl silicone industry are comprehensively addressed in the report.

Dimethyl Silicone Market Overview:

Dimethyl silicone, which has the chemical formula (C2H6OSi)n, is a silicone polymer that is frequently employed. It is sometimes referred to as dimethicone, polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), and dimethylpolysiloxane. Since it functions as an excellent industrial lubricant, PDMS is one of the most widely used silicone polymers and finds employment in a variety of sectors, including paints. The high degree of adaptability of dimethyl silicone contributes to its widespread use, and some widely recognized qualities include low viscosity at ambient temperature, chemical inertness, water-repulsion abilities, and thermal stability.

For instance, dimethyl silicone, whose melting point is -35°C and boiling point is between 155-220°C, can withstand a wide range of temperatures. The chemical has been more widely adopted in end-user sectors as a result of studies showing that PDMS is non-toxic and has no distinctive flavor. The manufacture, distribution, and use of PDMS are the focus of the dimethyl silicone market, which is anticipated to increase steadily throughout the forecast period.

As per the analysis, the Dimethyl Silicone market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 10.86% between 2023 and 2030.

The Dimethyl Silicone market size was worth around US$ 5.46 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 12.46 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The dimethyl silicone market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing application in the cosmetic sector

Based on application segmentation, lubricant was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, industrial was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Dimethyl Silicone market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Dimethyl Silicone market include;

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Silicones (formerly Dow Corning)

Bluestar Silicones (part of Elkem Group)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Reiss Manufacturing Inc.

Elkem ASA

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Quantum Silicones LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

NuSil Technology LLC (part of Avantor)

Silchem Inc.

Gelest Inc.

Industry Growth Factors & Restraints:

Cosmetic use of dimethyl silicone is likely to boost the global market over the projection period. Dimethyl silicone oil improves cosmetic product performance. Silicone's low surface tension and viscosity allow other cosmetic product ingredients spread readily without becoming sticky or heavy. Consumers want light-feeling cosmetics now. Nail paint and eye cosmetics also use PDMS. Recent research found that the eye cosmetics market earned over USD 1.97 billion. It was also a top cosmetics seller. Cosmetic product introductions may slow market growth. In June 2021, Indian cosmetic firm KayBeauty introduced a 24-hour eye makeup collection.

Due to growing concerns about the excessive usage of dimethyl silicone in the beauty industry, the global market for dimethyl silicone is anticipated to have certain growth limitations. Despite being safer and less poisonous than other silicones, dimethyl silicone is not fully free of unfavorable effects, according to studies. As an illustration, it has been claimed that PDMS has the tendency to trap everything that lands beneath it. Therefore, when it is utilized in cosmetic goods, it may cause breakouts or blackheads. Additionally, it can promote build-up in the hair, making it thick or greasy, necessitating the use of sulfate-based shampoos or conditioners by users. During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to have an impact on the demand for dimethyl silicone.

Dimethyl Silicone Market: Segmentation Overview

The global dimethyl silicone market is segmented based on application, product, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into heat transfer fluid, lubricant, water repellant, electric insulation oil, fiber treatment surfactant, defoamer, additives, and others. Although dimethyl silicone has a wide range of applications, the segment with the highest growth in 2022 was lubricants due to the increased demand for the chemical as plastic bearing, rubber, and gear lubricant oil. The oil can be used to reduce friction between steel and other metals, and it maintains the same efficacy at room temperature. PDMS is utilized as a defoamer because it is insoluble in both vegetable and animal oils as well as water. It is anticipated that this property will increase its demand in the chemical, petroleum, and medicinal industries. The market share of the Oil Drilling & Gas Extraction industry is projected to rise 65.49 percent by 2022.

The dimethyl silicone market is segmented by product into gels, fluids, resins, elastomers, and others. In 2022, the elastomers segment controlled over 40% of the market share in the PDMS industry. They are founded on the chemistry of silicon and exhibit a unique combination of characteristics, including greater flexibility, resistance to low and high temperatures, electrical insulation, and biocompatibility. Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), Room Temperature Vulcanization (RTV), and High-Temperature Vulcanization (HTV) are their respective classifications. The demand for effective silicone elastomers is likely to be driven by factors such as the growing demand for electric vehicles and intensifying competition in the automobile industry.

On the basis of end-user, the dimethyl silicone industry is segmented into industrial, construction, transportation, electronics, and others.

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most development in the global dimethyl silicone market. In 2022, the region generated the most revenue, contributing more than 45 percent of the global market share. This is primarily due to India and China's expansive chemical industries. This nation is one of the largest producers and suppliers of chemicals on the domestic market. China's dominance in the regional market is primarily attributable to the presence of an extensive manufacturing line, an increasing number of chemical manufacturers, and a rising rate of foreign chemicals and materials manufacturers entering the market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.46 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 12.46 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.86% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Silicones (formerly Dow Corning), Bluestar Silicones (part of Elkem Group), Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Reiss Manufacturing Inc., Elkem ASA, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Quantum Silicones LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., NuSil Technology LLC (part of Avantor), Silchem Inc., and Gelest Inc. Segments Covered By Application, By Product, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global Dimethyl Silicone market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Heat Transfer Fluid

Lubricant

Water Repellant

Electric Insulation Oil

Fiber Treatment Surfactant

Defoamer

Additives

Others

By Product

Gels

Fluids

Resins

Elastomers

Others

By End-User

Industrial

Construction

Transportation

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dimethyl Silicone industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Dimethyl Silicone Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dimethyl Silicone Industry?

What segments does the Dimethyl Silicone Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dimethyl Silicone Market sample report and company profiles?

