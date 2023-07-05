Alexandra McDermott, JD, MFA, EdD, Honored by Marquis Who’s Who for Entrepreneurial Success
Alexandra McDermott is a dedicated educator and innovative global leader.CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandra McDermott, JD, MFA, EdD, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Dr. McDermott is an attorney, professor and entrepreneur who has initiated numerous enterprises and realized outstanding success across diverse contexts. She is the founder of Her Dragon, a firm she launched in 2023 to assist women in transitioning from despair toward a positive, productive mindset, and she is currently the chief executive officer of Elevate DNA, which she opened in 2022 to provide coaching to global leaders. She also operates Serendipity Enterprises LLC, where she has excelled in an executive role since 2020, and Dr. McDermott is the owner of American Top-Notch Management Worldwide Leadership and McDermott Leadership, which were both founded in 2023.
Dr. McDermott enjoyed a productive career in law, excelling as special counsel for Sedgwick between 2001 and 2008, after which she opened The McDermott Law Firm. In her independent practice, she capably assisted clients as a trusted attorney and counselor at law through 2010. Other critical affiliations that define Dr. McDermott’s professional profile include her title of preferential shareholder and certified crowdfunder with European Leadership, American Leadership and Worldwide Incubators Leadership, and her association with each organization originated in 2023.
In 2010, Dr. McDermott made a successful transition to education and proudly dedicated ample time to mentoring and teaching as a faculty member at several distinct institutions, including Westwood College, where she was the assistant academic dean and program chair and an adjunct faculty member from 2010 to 2011. She then thrived as a franchise owner and franchise development director of Tutor Doctor between 2011 and 2014 before accepting an appointment as an instructor at Allied American University from 2014 to 2015. From 2017 to 2022, Dr. McDermott held the rank of senior lecturer at the University of Southern California where she delivered impactful course content on leadership and organizational change, and her current tenure as a faculty member is a position at American Public University System, where she joined the faculty in 2015.
Dr. McDermott boasts exceptional educational credentials. In 1995, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Washington University in St. Louis, after which she was gratified to complete a Juris Doctor from Chapman University School of Law in 2001. She returned to school to pursue her deep creative interests through a Master of Fine Arts in poetry and nonfiction from the University of California, Riverside, which she completed in 2014 before earning a Doctor of Education from the University of Southern California in 2016. Continuing education has also proven foundational to Dr. McDermott’s diverse business activities, and she holds certificates as an integrative nutrition health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and as an image consultant with London Image Institute. She also holds a Certification as a Dog Trainer from the prestigious Top Tier K9, the first ever to train a dog to hunt for and indicate on an actual virus, the COVID-19 virus.
Although profoundly involved in an array of active business pursuits, Dr. McDermott cites her key priorities as American Top-Notch Management Worldwide Leadership and McDermott Leadership. She remains passionate about realizing entrepreneurial success and creative endeavors; to this end, she published “Looking Beyond the Academic Institution for Retention and Student Engagement Models: A Study of Employee Engagement in a Rapidly Growing Worldwide Marketing Company” through IGI Global in 2017. Notably, Dr. McDermott has recently published in a collaborative book titled “Fearless Female Leaders” and earned acclaim as a #1 Bestselling Author for her chapter, “Reframing Despair: Going from Stuck to Unstoppable.” She has also published both fiction and nonfiction, as well as poetry, and she is eager to complete a full-length book project titled “Free to Just b.,” forecast to be published in late 2023.
Dr. McDermott values personal connections and carefully nurtures the family relationships with her father Frank, and her siblings Kim, Rod, and Sam. She credits much of her success to the love and support she receives from her children Raul, Ethan, Liam, Coco, Naomi, and Makena. She seeks connectedness with her community, and thrives when she can openly share with others. Looking toward the future, Dr. McDermott aims to continually pursue an expansion of knowledge and help deliver open access to educational resources to all. She is also exploring the launch of a nonprofit to assist and empower women seeking personal and financial independence.
