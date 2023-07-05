Recruiting for Good Launch Kickass in LA Social Impact Project for Dads and Sons
When boys learn to be men from their fathers; they KICKASS for GOOD!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good launches 'Kickass in LA' Social Impact Project for Purpose Driven Dads and Sons to 'Create A Sweet Day in LA' (event/party/project).
Dads participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund A Sweet Day in LA.
Recruiting for Good will reward $2500 to fund event; and sponsor a mentor who will teach Dad/Sons leadership skills to successfully host A Sweet Day in LA (a positive impact event/party/project).
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Dad love to teach your son the sweetest skills to lead his life, and kickass for good? Contact me today!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too.
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
