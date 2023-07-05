Spiritual Gurus Jacquelynn Cotten & Stephanie Stroud Announce Transformative Spiritual Business Retreat
EINPresswire.com/ -- Intuitive business coaches and psychic mediums Jacquelynn Cotten and Stephanie Stroud unite to host an empowering and transformative spiritual business retreat in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains from August 10-13, 2023. The retreat aims to guide participants on a life-changing journey, rooted in sisterhood, healing, and spiritual activation on a scenic and serene landscape.
Cotten and Stroud first met on social media, bonding over their shared passion for spirituality and the desire to bring people closer together in meaningful connections. Their relationship flourished when Cotten attended two of Stroud's programs, including the Psychic Activation Academy, where Stephanie played a pivotal role in activating Jacquelynn's psychic gifts.
"Our goal is to help our clients find alignment in life and business, leading to high cash months, fulfillment, and unprecedented success in record times," says Cotten.
Stroud speaks from personal experience when advocating for the transformational power of retreats. After her own retreat journey, she recalls, "I released so much anger I didn't realize was inside of me. I healed. I was spiritually activated more than once, and I definitely died a few times while I was there (ego and metaphoric deaths, of course). Retreats are truly life-changing."
The immersive retreat experience in the Blue Ridge Mountains promises participants a chance to delve deep into their spirituality and personal growth. Through expert guidance from Cotten and Stroud, attendees will form meaningful connections, explore their spiritual gifts, find clarity in life and business, and become part of a supportive community.
To learn more about the retreat and to book a spot, visit https://bit.ly/blueridgeretreat
