Procloz Expands into Asia-Pacific Region, Strengthening Global Presence
GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Procloz, a leading technology-driven services company, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with the establishment of legal entities in Bangladesh, New Zealand, Philippines, and Singapore. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Procloz's global growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to clients across the APAC market.
With a proven track record of providing cutting-edge services in the domain of Employer of Record, HR and Payroll Management, Procloz expands its #ServTech portfolio to redefine the future of services and is well-positioned to bring its expertise to businesses throughout the APAC region. The newly established offices will serve as regional centers for Procloz operations, enabling them to better serve the diverse needs of clients and support their growth and success.
"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into the APAC region," said Amandeep Singh Wasal, Founder at Procloz. "We feel confident that our solutions backed by technology, will provide substantial advantages to our clients and partners, helping them streamline operations, drive efficiency, and achieve optimal employee satisfaction.”
As Procloz enters the APAC market, they remain dedicated to delivering exceptional client service. Their team of experienced professionals will closely collaborate with businesses in Bangladesh, New Zealand, Philippines, and Singapore, providing personalized attention, comprehensive support, and ongoing guidance throughout their journey.
"We are excited to collaborate with businesses in the new regions and help them navigate the ever-evolving landscape of workforce management," added Gagan Gupta MD at Procloz. "Our purpose is to assist enterprises to attain their goals by optimizing HR operations while providing them with ProServ support, ensuring legal compliance, and creating a stimulating and productive work environment for their employees."
“The expansion into new horizons represents a significant milestone in Procloz global growth strategy. It underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of delivering solutions across borders that drive organizational success,” adds Gaurav Soni, Co-Founder & GM at Procloz.
To learn more about Procloz services or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.procloz.com or contact at marketing@procloz.com
Amandeep Singh
With a proven track record of providing cutting-edge services in the domain of Employer of Record, HR and Payroll Management, Procloz expands its #ServTech portfolio to redefine the future of services and is well-positioned to bring its expertise to businesses throughout the APAC region. The newly established offices will serve as regional centers for Procloz operations, enabling them to better serve the diverse needs of clients and support their growth and success.
"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into the APAC region," said Amandeep Singh Wasal, Founder at Procloz. "We feel confident that our solutions backed by technology, will provide substantial advantages to our clients and partners, helping them streamline operations, drive efficiency, and achieve optimal employee satisfaction.”
As Procloz enters the APAC market, they remain dedicated to delivering exceptional client service. Their team of experienced professionals will closely collaborate with businesses in Bangladesh, New Zealand, Philippines, and Singapore, providing personalized attention, comprehensive support, and ongoing guidance throughout their journey.
"We are excited to collaborate with businesses in the new regions and help them navigate the ever-evolving landscape of workforce management," added Gagan Gupta MD at Procloz. "Our purpose is to assist enterprises to attain their goals by optimizing HR operations while providing them with ProServ support, ensuring legal compliance, and creating a stimulating and productive work environment for their employees."
“The expansion into new horizons represents a significant milestone in Procloz global growth strategy. It underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of delivering solutions across borders that drive organizational success,” adds Gaurav Soni, Co-Founder & GM at Procloz.
To learn more about Procloz services or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.procloz.com or contact at marketing@procloz.com
Amandeep Singh
Procloz Services Private Limited
+91 99998 51983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube